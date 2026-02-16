N.J. man sentenced to decades in prison for fatal shooting at Bucks County strip club

A Trenton man has been sentenced to decades in prison for fatally shooting an innocent bystander at a Bucks County strip club in August 2024.

The shooting in Morrisville happened during a dispute at the Border Gentleman's Club. Pedro E. Rodriguez, 29, and his nephew, Kevin Perez, 22, got into an argument with staffers who were trying to kick Perez out of the club in the early hours of Aug. 29, police said.

Security footage shows Rodriguez briefly leaving the nightclub at 1:15 a.m. to get a handgun from his car, investigators said. When he returned to the club's entrance, Perez was scuffling with security guards.

Mekhi Norman, a 28-year-old bystander, attempted to intervene and break up the fight, police said. Rodriguez opened fire into the club and struck Norman multiple times, including once in the back of the head. Norman was hospitalized but did not survive his injuries.

Police said there were 17 people at the nightclub at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Rodriguez fled the scene of the shooting but surrendered to authorities later that day.

As part of a negotiated sentence, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and four counts of recklessly endangering another person. Common Pleas Judge Charissa J. Liller gave Rodriguez a sentence of 30 to 60 years in prison.

Perez pleaded guilty last year to multiple charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment stemming from the fight. He was sentenced to 10 to 23 months in prison, followed by a year of probation.

During a hearing on Friday, Norman's family and remembered him as a loving father to his daughter.

"While this sentence ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his senseless and violent actions, we know it cannot fill the void left in the lives of those who loved Mr. Norman," Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan said in a statement. "Our office remains committed to seeking justice for victims and honoring the courage of those who, like Mr. Norman, stand up for others in our community."