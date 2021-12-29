More Health:

December 29, 2021

Encouraging use of buprenorphine in emergency departments improves opioid use disorder care, study finds

The treatment can reduce withdrawal symptoms as well as the risk of overdose deaths

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Opioids
Penn study on opioid use disorder treatment Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An ambulance outside the Emergency Department at Pennsylvania Hospital

A program designed by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania to encourage the use of buprenorphine was shown to lead to a significant increase in its use in emergency departments, a new study published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine found.

Buprenorphine – a drug that can help people overcome opioid addiction – stabilizes withdrawal and reduces cravings. Research has shown that not only does it help people with opioid use disorder stay in treatment, it also reduces overdose deaths and other associated complications.

Studies have also shown that initiating buprenorphine in emergency departments improves patient's engagement in treatment, but there are still many barriers to its use.

Despite how effective it is, patients who can benefit from it don't always have access to it. Many doctors are not trained in administering it and those who are don't always prescribe it.

To encourage its use in the emergency department setting, the researchers created a program that gave doctors incentives to train on the treatment of opioid use disorder and improve the connection of patients to the care they need.

The program was tested at three Penn Medicine hospitals and led to a sixfold increase in treatment.

Up until recently doctors needed an X-waiver to administer buprenorphine, which required participating in training courses. Those restrictions have been loosened in 2021, but physicians still need to register in advance on a government website.

During the program, financial incentives were offered to physicians to complete the training. Within six weeks, the percentage of doctors who underwent the training rose from 6% to 90%.

The researchers also implemented a system to identify patients through electronic health records so they could be immediately connected to peer recovery specialists while they were still in the hospital.

Data collected from March 2017 through July 2020 – 18 months before and after the beginning of the program – found that the percentage of patients with opioid addiction who received the drug in emergency departments increased from 3% to 23%.

This translated into a 25% increase in the likelihood of a patient receiving buprenorphine during their ED visit. And this rate of improvement was not only sustained, but increased a year after the program was initiated.

However, the researchers found that not all doctors authorized to administer the drug did so. Some gave it to 61% of their patients with opioid use disorders, while others didn't give it to any.

“The fact that some physicians in our group were able to provide this evidence-based treatment to more than half of their patients while others had the ability to do so, but never did, showed there was much more work to be done to nudge clinicians and make offering this treatment a default process,” said Dr. M. Kit Delgado, an assistant professor of emergency medicine and epidemiology.

From a focus group of 29 emergency department doctors or nurses, they learned that the algorithm for the automated process they developed wasn't specific enough to find all eligible patients.

"Moving forward, we’re going to test different ways to better ensure that patients we are discharging with buprenorphine prescriptions have a warm handoff and engagement with ongoing addiction treatment," Delgado said. "Starting this medication is the best first step, but there are many more on the long-term path to recovery once they leave the hospital."

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Opioids Philadelphia Penn Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - young man wearing headset and play computer video games online

How too much gaming can negatively impact your health
Purchased - A woman breastfeeding her child

The benefits and challenges of breastfeeding for new parents

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 16
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Giants_112821_usat

Personal Finance

Do you have the right credit card or loan for your financial situation?
Purchased - Woman paying bills online

Investigations

Two men fatally shot in altercation outside Club Risque, police say
Club Risque Shooting Philadelphia

Illness

Amid omicron surge, Philly seeing more COVID-19 cases than at any other point in the pandemic
COVID-19 Philly Records

TV

Julius Erving, Philadelphia Museum of Art to be featured on new Vince Carter-hosted ESPN+ series
Julius Erving Vince Carter Philadelphia Museum of Art

Holiday

What you need to know about the 2022 Mummers Parade
2022 Mummers Parade what to know

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved