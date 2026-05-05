Hot air balloon festival, glow show coming to South Jersey

Hot air balloons will take over the Burlington County Fairgrounds next month during a two-night festival with live music, food vendors and a nighttime light show.

The event takes place Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, with gates opening at 5 p.m. each night.

Balloons will fill the sky throughout the evening, with tethered rides available for visitors who want to go up. Ride tickets are $35 per person, sold on site and subject to weather conditions, with limited availability.

Provided Courtesy/Balloon Shows USA

The festival also features DJs and live music, along with craft and retail vendors and a range of food options.

Families can visit a kids zone with games, rides and other activities.

Each night ends with a balloon glow around 9 p.m., as anchored balloons light up in sync with music, paired with a laser show and crowd countdown.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and umbrellas to set up a spot on the grounds.

June 19 & 20 | 5-10 p.m.

Burlington County Fairgrounds

1990 Jacksonville Jobstown Rd.

Columbus, NJ 08022

Balloon rides: $35

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