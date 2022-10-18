Caesars promo code: Phillies-Padres NLCS $1,250 first bet

Bettors who click on any of the links on this page and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL will get two cracks at earning their first victory. A winning bet will earn players a cash profit, while a losing bet will see players receive a free bet token of up to $1,250 to use on another game.

Game 1 of the NLCS begins tonight as the San Diego Padres play host to the Philadelphia Phillies and you can click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL for a fully-insured first bet of up to $1,250.

The Phillies and Padres are in a position where few, if any, pundits expected them to be: facing each other in the NLCS. Yet, that is exactly what's going to happen on Tuesday night when the teams square off in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Click here and use Caesars promo code VOICEFULL for a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more.

Caesars promo code VOICEFULL unlocks $1,250 NLCS bet

Betting on a game with a new sportsbook can be daunting, especially for those who are new to legal online sports betting. Caesars Sportsbook has opted to offer a new user promo that gives players a bit of breathing room when making their first wager. That's because the main bonus in the Full Caesar offer from Caesars Sportsbook is a fully-insured first bet. This means bettors who wager up to $1,250 will have two chances to earn a win.

If a player wagers $500 on the Phillies to pull of the road upset and the Phillies win, the player will get a cash profit in addition to their $500 stake. However, if the Padres win, the player will get a second shot at earning a win. In that case, they'll receive a $500 free bet token to use on another game.

Register with Caesars promo code VOICEFULL

If you are interested in the Full Caesar offer, you will need to register for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Follow these instructions to get in on the action ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS:

Click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL. Provide the required information. Add at least $10 to your account via online banking or another deposit method. Navigate to the Phillies-Padres game. Wager up to $1,250 on any game or player market.

If your first bet wins, you will receive your first wager back plus a profit. However, if your first bet settles as a loss, you will receive a free bet token. This will hold the same value as your first cash wager up to $1,250. You can use it on any other game.

Caesars Rewards perks

While the fully-insured first bet will garner almost all of the attention with this new user offer, it's important to note that the two other parts of this promo are absolutely worth taking into consideration.

Any bettor who deposits at least $10 and wagers $10+ on their first cash bet will receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. Tier Credits unlock higher levels of offers in the program, while Reward Credits are like a virtual currency for players to use when acquiring hotel stays, entertainment experiences, and more.

Use Caesars promo code VOICEFULL after clicking here to activate the $1,250 first bet on Caesars offer for the NLCS.