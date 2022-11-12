Caesars promo code VOICEFULL: $1,250 bet for UFC 281

New players who sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account with Caesars promo code VOICEFULL will receive multiple bonuses. The most notable element to this offer is a fully-insured first bet of up to $1,250.

New players who sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account with Caesars promo code VOICEFULL will receive multiple bonuses. The most notable element to this offer is a fully-insured first bet of up to $1,250.

UFC 281 will take center stage on Saturday night and our Caesars promo code VOICEFULL activates a massive first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars for players who sign up. In addition to the first bet, players can also get perks for the Caesars Rewards program.

The card for this UFC event is one of the most intriguing of the year. A pair of title bouts headline the event, while a lightweight bout between two well-known combatants is also set for the main card.

Click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL to get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for UFC 281.

Caesars promo code VOICEFULL unlocks $1,250 UFC 281 bet

Caesars Sportsbook's new user promo, the Full Caesar, brings sensational value to new users who sign up for an account. This offer is comprised of three elements: an insured first bet, Reward Credits, and Tier Credits.

The headline element of the Full Caesar offer is the fully-insured first bet. Rather than back a player's first bet with up to $500 or $1,000 like industry competitors, Caesars will insure a new player's first bet all the way up to $1,250. That means if you want to throw down $1,250 on Carla Esparza to beat Zhang Weili, you can do so knowing you'll get a second chance if Esparza loses. This would come in the form of a free bet token, which can be used on any bout or game.

The remaining parts of this offer are the Reward Credits and Tier Credits. Reward Credits are a currency that Caesars Rewards members can use to acquire hotel stays, dining, and more at Caesars hotels and resorts. Tier Credits accumulate over time and give members access to higher offer levels.

UFC 281 odds boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has over 70 odds boosts available for this weekend's action. This includes a number of UFC 281 odds boosts. Here are some of our top picks:

• Renato Moicano Win By Submission (+260)

• Claudio Puelles Win By Submission (+270)

• Israel Adesanya Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+340)

• Carla Esparza Win By Decision (+500)

• Alex Pereira, Weili Zhang, Dustin Poirier & Chris Gutierrez All Win (+675)

• Brad Riddell, Dominick Reyes, Erin Blanchfield & Wellington Turman All Win (+950)

How to take advantage of the Caesars promo code offer

Prospective bettors interested in the Full Caesar offer can take advantage of the multiple bonuses by signing up via the links on this page. Make sure Caesars Sportsbook promo code VOICEFULL is entered to unlock the offer.

Click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL. Provide any necessary information to establish an account. Pick a deposit method and add at least $10. Navigate to the UFC 281 bout of your choice. Wager up to $1,250 on any market.

Caesars Sportsbook will issue a free bet token to your account if your first bet loses. This will reflect the value of your first cash wager up to $1,250. You will have the ability to use this free bet token on any other game or bout.

Grab a first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars with Caesars promo code VOICEFULL when you click here.