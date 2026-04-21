Rescue dog stunt show Canine Stars is coming to Wilmington

A stunt dog show built entirely around rescue animals will bring high-energy tricks and agility routines to Wilmington for one day later this month.

The Canine Stars will perform at 2 p.m. on May 31 at Copeland Hall inside The Grand Opera House. The show blends athletic tricks with an educational focus on dog adoption, organizers say.

The production highlights a range of canine sports, including agility racing, freestyle disc routines, high jumping and dock diving. A custom-built ball pit setup allows the dogs to perform diving stunts on stage without water.

All of the dogs in the show are rescues, adopted from shelters and organizations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The group’s mission is to promote adoption by showing what trained rescue dogs can do.

Founded in 2012, The Canine Stars has appeared on programs including “America’s Got Talent,” “American Ninja Warrior” and Nickelodeon’s “Unleashed.”

Tickets are available through the venue’s website and box office.

The Canine Stars

Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m.

Copeland Hall at The Grand

818 N. Market St.

Wilmington, DE 19801

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