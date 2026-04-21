More Events:

April 21, 2026

Rescue dog stunt show Canine Stars is coming to Wilmington

The May 31 performance at The Grand highlights athletic routines while promoting dog adoption, organizers say.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Rescue Dogs
Canine Show - The Grand Provided Courtesy/The Canine Stars

A rescue dog performs during a Canine Stars demonstration at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington.

A stunt dog show built entirely around rescue animals will bring high-energy tricks and agility routines to Wilmington for one day later this month.

The Canine Stars will perform at 2 p.m. on May 31 at Copeland Hall inside The Grand Opera House. The show blends athletic tricks with an educational focus on dog adoption, organizers say.

The production highlights a range of canine sports, including agility racing, freestyle disc routines, high jumping and dock diving. A custom-built ball pit setup allows the dogs to perform diving stunts on stage without water.

All of the dogs in the show are rescues, adopted from shelters and organizations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The group’s mission is to promote adoption by showing what trained rescue dogs can do.

Founded in 2012, The Canine Stars has appeared on programs including “America’s Got Talent,” “American Ninja Warrior” and Nickelodeon’s “Unleashed.”

Tickets are available through the venue’s website and box office.

The Canine Stars

Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m.
Copeland Hall at The Grand
818 N. Market St.
Wilmington, DE  19801

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Performances Rescue Dogs Wilmington The Grand

Featured

Limited - The Free Library - Career Fair

The Free Library of Philadelphia: A hub for job seekers across the city
Limited - Kayaking in Kent County

Why Kent County is one of the Chesapeake Bay’s best summer escapes

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

A free ride home

SEPTA World Cup

Sponsored

Philly’s Irish roots tie to America250

Tourism Ireland - Glenariff, County Antrim

Senior Health

Alzheimer's drugs have no meaningful effect, new analysis says. But other researchers are criticizing the study

Alzheimer's disease medications

History

Purported photos of Billy the Kid, possibly taken in Philly in the 1860s, are up for auction

Billy the kid photos

Festivals

Nine-day PrideFest will return to New Hope and Lambertville in May

Copy of New Hope Pridefest 2019-114_Bridge .jpg

Eagles

Examining the Eagles' new-look wide receiving corps

041326DeVontaSmith

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved