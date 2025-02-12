More Health:

February 12, 2025

Canned tuna sold at Trader Joe's, Walmart recalled due to food poisoning risk

A defect to the pull tabs may cause the fish to become contaminated with bacteria that can cause botulism.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
The FDA is advising people to check their shelves for recalled canned tuna products. They may contain bacteria that causes botulism. No illnesses have been reported.

Several canned tuna brands have been recalled from stores around the country – including in the Philadelphia region – due to possible contamination with a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

Canned tuna products with the Trader Joe's and Van Camp's labels have been recalled in several states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Genova 5-ounce cans sold in New Jersey and other states also are affected by the recall. Genova and Van Camp's products are sold at Walmart and independent retailers. 

The recall also affects Genova 7-ounce tuna cans sold at Costco in Florida and Georgia, and H-E-B tuna cans sold in Texas. 

Tri-Union Seafoods, the manufacturer, voluntarily recalled specific lots "out of an abundance of caution." A defect to the pull tabs on the cans potentially could cause the tuna to become contaminated with clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that can cause botulism, the Food and Drug Administration said.

No illnesses have been reported.

Botulism is rare but can cause difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and death. There are about 200 cases of botulism reported in the United States a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include:

• Trouble swallowing or speaking
• Dry mouth
• Facial weakness on both sides of the face
• Blurred or double vision
• Drooping eyelids
• Trouble breathing
• Nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps
• Paralysis

Tri-Union and the FDA are warning people to throw away the recalled tuna cans, even if they do not appear to be spoiled. People who feel sick should seek immediate medical attention, according to the recall notice.

The specific use-by dates and codes for the recalled products can be found here.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

