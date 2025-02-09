More Health:

February 09, 2025

2 million doughnuts and other pastries recalled due to potential listeria contamination

The FDA recall impacts 60 products manufactured by FGF Brands, including some doughnut products sold by Dunkin'.

By Franki Rudnesky
About two million pastries, including some doughnuts sold by Dunkin', have been recalled by the FDA due to potential listeria contamination.

Approximately two million pastries manufactured by FGF Brands have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. 

The recall impacts 60 products, including a variety of filled and flavored doughnuts, cinnamon sticks, French crullers and fritters, according to the FDA. The reason for the recall is listed as "potential for contamination with listeria monocytogenes."

MORE: Norovirus, aka the 'stomach flu,' is on the rise – an infectious disease expert explains the best ways to stay safe

The products listed in the recall were sold before Dec. 13, according to the FDA report. FGF Brands is a pastry wholesaler that distributes baked goods throughout the U.S. and Canada. Some of the impacted doughnut products were sold by Dunkin', according to the FDA.

The recall was initially issued on Jan. 7, but was upgraded to "Class II" on Wednesday. According to the FDA website, Class II refers to "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the Listeria monocytogenes germ, which usually occurs after eating contaminated food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms usually begin 2 weeks after consuming food contaminated with listeria, but can occur as soon as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

Infected people who are not pregnant may experience symptoms like headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually only experience fever, fatigue and muscle aches, but listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, and serious illness or death in newborns.

