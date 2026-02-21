More Events:

Unlikely romance turns messy in ‘Can’t Forget About You’ U.S. premiere

The raunchy and darkly funny comedy runs March 18 through April 5 at the Drake Theatre in Center City.

Inis Nua Theatre Company’s American premiere of David Ireland’s romantic comedy “Can’t Forget About You” runs March 18 through April 5 at the Drake Theatre in Center City.

Directed by Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan, the play centers on a lust-at-first-sight encounter between Stevie, a man in his 20s, and Martha, a woman in her 40s. Their steamy connection quickly evolves into a deeper relationship that sparks fierce backlash from Stevie’s family.

Known for its irreverent humor and explicit edge, the comedy pairs rom-com heat with sharp commentary on generational conflict and Belfast’s complicated past.

The cast includes Genevieve Perrier, Adam Howard, Megan Bellwoar, Alice Yorke and Madeleine Garcia. Ticket information is available through inisnuatheatre.org.

"Can't Forget About You"

March 18 - April 5
Drake Theatre
302 S. Hicks St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102

