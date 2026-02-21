Unlikely romance turns messy in ‘Can’t Forget About You’ U.S. premiere

Inis Nua Theatre Company will present the American premiere of David Ireland’s romantic comedy “Can’t Forget About You” from March 18 through April 5 at the Drake Theatre in Center City.

Directed by Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan, the play centers on a lust-at-first-sight encounter between Stevie, a man in his 20s, and Martha, a woman in her 40s. Their steamy connection quickly evolves into a deeper relationship that sparks fierce backlash from Stevie’s family.

Known for its irreverent humor and explicit edge, the comedy pairs rom-com heat with sharp commentary on generational conflict and Belfast’s complicated past.

The cast includes Genevieve Perrier, Adam Howard, Megan Bellwoar, Alice Yorke and Madeleine Garcia. Ticket information is available through inisnuatheatre.org.

"Can't Forget About You"

March 18 - April 5

Drake Theatre

302 S. Hicks St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.







