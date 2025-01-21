Driver that struck police cruiser outside Lincoln Financial Field charged with DUI

The driver who allegedly crashed his car into a police cruiser, injuring an officer, near Lincoln Financial Field during the Eagles' playoff game Sunday has been charged with driving under the influence, authorities said Tuesday.

Thomas Herrschaft, 45, of Sewell, New Jersey, was arrested at the scene on the 1000 block of Pattison Avenue, which runs between the Linc's parking lots and Citizens Bank Park, police said.

At 5:50 p.m., Herrschaft was driving a 2016 black Mercedes eastbound on Pattison Avenue when he bypassed a barricade at Broad Street, passed multiple police cars and nearly struck multiple pedestrians crossing the street, police said.

A Pennsylvania state trooper saw the car being pursued by Philadelphia police and positioned his cruiser to block the path of the Mercedes on the 1000 block of Pattison Avenue. Police said Herrschaft briefly stopped his car before backing away from the state police car. The trooper then drove toward the Mercedes to prevent Herrschaft from maneuvering around him.

At that point, a Philadelphia police cruiser pulled behind the Mercedes, and Herrschaft allegedly stopped and then shifted into reverse, striking the front of the cruiser. Police then took Herrschaft into custody.

He also has been charged with driving without a license, an accident involving death or injury and an accident involving damage.

A video that circulated on social media shows the crash and Herrschaft's arrest, state police confirmed.





The injured officer was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital by a medic with the Philadelphia Fire Department. Police did not detail his injuries, but said he was treated and released.

The crash took place during the height of Sunday's snowstorm, which brought multiple inches of accumulation to the city.