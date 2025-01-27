Drinking carbonated water may boost weight-loss efforts, but only by small amounts

Sparkling water can be a healthier alternative to sugary sodas, and a new study found it also may aid in weight loss efforts.

Drinking carbonated water can help a person lose weight because it can speed up digestion, boosting blood glucose uptake and metabolism — the rate the body uses and converts energy — according to a study published last week. Carbonated water also may be filling and help curb hunger pangs, research found. But, the effects of consuming fizzy water are "small" and should not be relied on as the sole weight-loss method, researchers said.

In the study, scientists used previous research to compare the process of drinking carbonated water with the process of hemodialysis – when blood is filtered to remove waste and excess water, because the kidneys no longer can. During hemodialysis treatment, which alters carbon dioxide levels in the blood, blood glucose levels fall.

This suggests that carbon dioxide may help speed up glucose absorption, which is why drinking fizzy water may indirectly promote weight loss — because an excess of blood sugar tells the body to stop burning fat and start storing it. But study author Akira Takahashi, of the Dialysis Center at Tesseikai Neurosurgery Hospital in Japan, said the glucose reduction brought on by hemodialysis is "minimal," so drinking carbonated water is not a "standalone solution for weight loss."

"A balanced diet and regular physical activity remain crucial components of sustainable weight management," he said in a news release.

Furthermore, drinking sparkling water may have negative effects on the digestive system, particularly in people with sensitive stomachs. It could cause bloating or gas, or exacerbate symptoms associated with digestive disorders like irritable bowel syndrome, Takahashi said.

"Moderation is key to avoiding discomfort while still enjoying the possible metabolic benefits of carbonated water," he added.

The effects of carbonated water on weight loss may be tiny, and drinking sparkling water may not be palatable for everyone. But carbonated water still may be a better option than sugar-sweetened beverages like soda or energy drinks, which provide many calories but virtually zero nutrients. Routinely drinking sugary drinks is associated with weight gain, obesity, heart disease, kidney diseases, non-alcoholic liver disease and gout, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sugar-sweetened beverages caused an estimated 2.2 million new cases of type 2 diabetes globally in 2020, according to recent research.

People who do enjoy the fizz of soda should instead reach for healthier options like sparkling, mineral or seltzer waters and add a little natural fruit juice if they want some sweetness, experts say. The best sparkling waters to try are those made without added sugar, artificial sweeteners or other additives, weight-loss coach Emily Morse told Women's Health. If you can't or don't want to sip on fizzy water, still water is also ideal for weight loss and hydration purposes. Since the potential weight-loss benefits of sparkling water are small, it's fine to stick with still water.

"Being hydrated sufficiently can massively help your weight-loss journey, so whether still water sits with you best or sparkling water, go with what works the best," Morse told Women's Health.