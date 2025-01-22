More Health:

January 22, 2025

Ozempic and Wegovy are helping many Americans lose weight, but they also may have other beneficial uses

News research shows GLP-1 medications may help treat a wide range of conditions, from addiction and dementia to heart disease and psychotic disorders.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Obesity
Weight Loss Drugs i yunmai/UNSPLASH.COM

Ozempic, Zepbound and other popular weight-loss drugs are linked to an array of health benefits, including reduced risk of addiction, Alzheimer's disease, heart disease and suicide ideation, a new study finds.

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro are so prevalent that 1 in 5 adults in the United States report taking these drugs for obesity.

This class of drugs, known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1s, also includes Wegovy and Zepbound. GLP-1s were developed to treat diabetes, but they have become popular weight-loss medications.

MORE: In Kensington, outreach workers give out food, clothing and toiletries from trucks, but potential restrictions loom

With the use of these drugs spiking in recent years, a lot of research has looked at potential side effects of GLP-1s. A study published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine took a deeper dive into examining the overall health effects of GLP-1s. Researchers confirmed that these drugs are associated with a higher risk of pancreatitis and gastrointestinal issues – as suggested by a 2023 study – but they also found GLP-1s may have behavioral health and cognitive benefits.

Using a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs database, the researchers looked at health information for more than 2 million people taking diabetes medications – including 215,000 people taking GLP-1s – between 2017 and 2023. Then they examined 175 health outcomes for people taking GLP-1 drugs compared to people taking other diabetes medication, such as Jardiance.

People taking GLP-1 drugs showed a reduced risk of addiction to alcohol, stimulants, opioids and cannabis. They also had lower risks of suicidal ideation, bulimia and psychotic disorders. And they had a reduced risk of seizures, dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Researchers also confirmed that GLP-1s lower the risk for heart disease.

GLP-1s "act on receptors that are expressed in brain areas involved in impulse control, reward and addiction — potentially explaining their effectiveness in curbing appetite and addiction disorders," said the study's lead author, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, the director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at the VA St. Louis Health Care System.

The drugs may also reduce inflammation in the brain that is associated with dementia and Alzheimer's, Al-Aly said.

The positive health benefits are modest, offering about a 10% to 20% risk reduction for these conditions.

"However, the modest effect does not negate the potential value of these drugs, especially for conditions where few effective treatment options exist, for example, dementia," Al-Aly said. "This may also imply that these drugs are most beneficial when used in conjunction with other interventions, such as lifestyle changes or other medications."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Obesity Philadelphia Dementia Heart Disease Research Diabetes Addiction Opioids Zepbound Weight Loss Drugs Studies Ozempic Weight Loss Suicide Alcohol Alzheimer's Disease Wegovy

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Delgado Family

The one thing that made pursuing my dream career possible
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Government

N.J., others sue to stop Trump's order to end birthright citizenship

trump lawsuit birthright citizenship nj

Technology

Why digital asset management matters more than ever

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Food & Drink

More than a dozen James Beard Award semifinalists are in the area

Kalaya James BEard

Parenting

Baby Cafe breastfeeding support center to open in Camden library

baby cafe camden

Performances

Bacon Brothers to play hometown show at Rivers Casino in February

Bacon Brothers

Eagles

The best photos from the Eagles' Snow Bowl II playoff win

11925_EaglesRams_snow-game-1150.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved