Ozempic and Wegovy are helping many Americans lose weight, but they also may have other beneficial uses

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro are so prevalent that 1 in 5 adults in the United States report taking these drugs for obesity.

This class of drugs, known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1s, also includes Wegovy and Zepbound. GLP-1s were developed to treat diabetes, but they have become popular weight-loss medications.

With the use of these drugs spiking in recent years, a lot of research has looked at potential side effects of GLP-1s. A study published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine took a deeper dive into examining the overall health effects of GLP-1s. Researchers confirmed that these drugs are associated with a higher risk of pancreatitis and gastrointestinal issues – as suggested by a 2023 study – but they also found GLP-1s may have behavioral health and cognitive benefits.

Using a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs database, the researchers looked at health information for more than 2 million people taking diabetes medications – including 215,000 people taking GLP-1s – between 2017 and 2023. Then they examined 175 health outcomes for people taking GLP-1 drugs compared to people taking other diabetes medication, such as Jardiance.

People taking GLP-1 drugs showed a reduced risk of addiction to alcohol, stimulants, opioids and cannabis. They also had lower risks of suicidal ideation, bulimia and psychotic disorders. And they had a reduced risk of seizures, dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Researchers also confirmed that GLP-1s lower the risk for heart disease.

GLP-1s "act on receptors that are expressed in brain areas involved in impulse control, reward and addiction — potentially explaining their effectiveness in curbing appetite and addiction disorders," said the study's lead author, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, the director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at the VA St. Louis Health Care System.

The drugs may also reduce inflammation in the brain that is associated with dementia and Alzheimer's, Al-Aly said.

The positive health benefits are modest, offering about a 10% to 20% risk reduction for these conditions.

"However, the modest effect does not negate the potential value of these drugs, especially for conditions where few effective treatment options exist, for example, dementia," Al-Aly said. "This may also imply that these drugs are most beneficial when used in conjunction with other interventions, such as lifestyle changes or other medications."