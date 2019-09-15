Eagles battle through Carson Wentz injury scare, lose Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, others

Carson Wentz didn't look right.

After having a Week 1 of MVP caliber quarterbacking, Wentz took a big hit in the first quarter right to the ribs and, like a tough football player should, bounced right back up.

However, he threw two horrible interceptions, several other terrible throws that had no business being thrown by a professional quarterback and completed 6-of-15 passes for 47 yards before entering the medical tent to be examined.

He then reentered the game with 13 second to go in the second quarter following a Sidney Jones interception and a few solid passes from back up Josh McCown.

A report on NBC said he was in the concussion protocol — meaning perhaps his stomach/chest is okay.

Wentz looked bad, yes, but it wasn't all his fault. Jason Kelce was examined for an apparent head injury in the middle of the first half, while DeSean Jackson (groin) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) exited the game early and did not return. Both are questionable to return.



Dallas Goedert never entered the game after reportedly tweaking his previously hurt calf.

The mass of injured offensive stars only got longer when Nelson Agholor was examined for an injury as the second quarter ground to a close.

And tight end Dallas Goedert was apparently injured during warmups and has been on sideline but has not entered the game.



Due only to perhaps the grace of God and to a defense that made few mistakes in the first half, Philly trailed by just four points after a wildly unusual first half.

If Wentz returns in the second half healthy and looking himself — which is a pretty big assumption in itself — it's possible the team could be down to two healthy receivers: Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and one tight end: Zach Ertz.

UPDATE: [10:15 p.m.] — Two more injuries befell the Eagles as the second half started. First, Corey Clement coughed up the opening kickoff and left the game (the next kickoff was returned by Miles Sanders).

Also, the defense appears not to be getting away unscathed, as Timmy Jernigan — a week after their starting DT Malik Jackson was put on the IR — was looked at for an injury at halftime.

]UPDATE: 11:45 p.m.] — Just a little more on Jernigan:

