Social media reacts to Carson Wentz' trade to Washington

March 09, 2022
And like that, the Carson Wentz era in Indianapolis is over.
The Colts traded him back into the NFC East to the newly-minted Washington Commanders for a package of draft picks and with Washington assuming all of Wentz's contract, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This means the Eagles will see Wentz twice in 2022, and the immediate reaction that has been...something.
Here's a look at what fans and media are saying:
the group chat after the Wentz trade news hit pic.twitter.com/IfVvsJti5q— shamus (@shamus_clancy) March 9, 2022
the NFL has zero chill right now— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 9, 2022
Shoutout Howie getting a first tho https://t.co/mVS55vgY2K— Mike Barbacano (@MikeyBarbs) March 9, 2022
Carson Wentz to Washington. Wow! I would love to see the Eagles open the season at the Linc against Carson and the Commanders.— Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) March 9, 2022
Washington Commanders after they traded for Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/OmgzSOXFXi— Kofie (@Kofie) March 9, 2022
Carson Wentz is a pyramid scheme. Washington is in Indy’s down line.— Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) March 9, 2022
Don’t cry because it’s over.— Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) March 9, 2022
Smile because the Eagles got draft picks & the Sixers got James Harden. pic.twitter.com/H5jo0sUGUO
Washington Commanders Super Bowl Odds @WynnBet— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 9, 2022
🔸60-1: Before trading for Carson Wentz
🔸75-1: After pic.twitter.com/kEho7Uq9TB
Wait, Washington’s Super Bowl odds went down?! 😂😂😂— Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) March 9, 2022
This is great for the Eagles, they’ll be catching passes from Carson Wentz again.— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) March 9, 2022
Carson Wentz next season pic.twitter.com/AchiWsx4qx— NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) March 9, 2022
Full recap of the Carson Wentz era in Indianapolis: pic.twitter.com/kHinmifjU1— Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) March 9, 2022
