Social media reacts to Carson Wentz' trade to Washington

And like that, the Carson Wentz era in Indianapolis is over.

The Colts traded him back into the NFC East to the newly-minted Washington Commanders for a package of draft picks and with Washington assuming all of Wentz's contract, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This means the Eagles will see Wentz twice in 2022, and the immediate reaction that has been...something.

Here's a look at what fans and media are saying:

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports