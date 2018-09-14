More Culture:

September 14, 2018

Cast members revealed for Harriet Tubman biopic, including 'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom, Jr.

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
"Harriet," an upcoming feature film about legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman, begins filming next month, with Philly native and "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom, Jr., joining the cast.

The film will chronicle Tubman's escape from slavery, her missions to free slaves through multiple voyages on the Underground Railroad, and her story as one of few American women to ever lead an armed expedition.

Taking on the titular role is British actress Cynthia Erivo, who previously won a Tony Award in 2016 for her role as Celie in "The Color Purple" Broadway revival. 

Variety reported other reported cast members, in addition to Odom, include Joe Alwyn, who appears as Robert Dudley in "Mary Queen of Scots," Sugarland vocalist Jennifer Nettles, and "The Wire" actor Clarke Peters. The specific roles of the actors have not yet been shared.

Kasi Lemmons, who co-wrote the script with Gregory Allen Howard, will direct "Harriet."

“This is the story of a seemingly powerless woman who accomplished the extraordinary to save her loved ones, and in the process became a leader of and inspiration for her people,” said producers Debra Martin Chase and Daniela Taplin Lundberg in a press release.

“While Harriet Tubman is a household name, most people don’t know the breadth of her story.”

Filming begins Oct. 1.

