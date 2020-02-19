More Events:

Chaddsford Winery pairing pizza and doughnuts with wine for third year

Check out what's on the menu for Sugar & Slice 2020

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Chaddsford Winery
Sugar and Spice event Chaddsford Winery Courtesy of/Chaddsford Winery

Attend the Sugar & Spice pairing program at Chaddsford Winery, where doughnuts and pizza are paired with red and white wines.

Having to choose a favorite among pizza, doughnuts and wine is too tough. Luckily, at Chaddsford Winery in Chester County, you get all three.

This March, the winery's popular Sugar & Slice pairing program returns for the third year.

The sugar will be provided by Duck Donuts, which has locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and the slices will be provided by Pitruco Pizza, which has a food truck and a permanent location at University City's Franklin's Table.

Below is the 2020 pairing menu, which sounds as delicious as the past two editions.

• Garden veggie pizza with '17 Presage and Chaddsford White
• Smoked sausage pizza with '17 Red Standard and Chaddsford Red
• Vanilla caramel toffee crunch doughnut with '18 Traminette & Niagara
• Blueberry powdered sugar doughnut with '17 Harbinger & Sunset Blush

Sugar & Slice will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays this March at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. When purchasing, make sure to pick both a date and a time.

Sugar & Slice

Saturdays and Sundays in March
11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. | $25 per person
Chaddsford Winery
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

