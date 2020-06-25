More Culture:

June 25, 2020

Philly chef's DIY cooking instructions proving a hit on TikTok

Searabol's Chris Cho has gained nearly 1 million followers

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media TikTok
searabol korean tiktok videos Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Local chef Chris Cho, far right, of the Center City restaurant Searabol has nearly 1 million TikTok followers. Also pictured: His brother, Gyu, left, and father, Kye.

A Philadelphia chef's TikTok account has surged in popularity thanks to the cooking lessons he is providing during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Chris Cho, of the Korean restaurant Searabol in Center City, has been making instructional cooking videos at a time when restaurant access remains limited. In Philadelphia, where indoor dining is not yet permitted, residents have been stuck eating at home for months.

Many people have gotten an urge to improve their cooking skills. That has worked out well for Cho. 

Almost 1 million TikTok users are now following his account, @chefchrischo, which features step-by-step cooking instructions for various Korean cuisine, including pajeon, kimchi pancakes, tteokbokki and a spicy rice cake dish.

But he also includes videos of more basic foods, showing viewers how to cook fried eggs or rice on the stove.

Sometimes, the videos are about contemporary Korean junk food, like making "perfect hangover ramen" or kimchi quesadillas.

Cho also shoots the occasional Mukbang, a video in which people film themselves binge-eating. 

Many of the Korean dishes that Cho features are available on the Searabol menu. The Center City restaurant opened in 2018 as an offshoot of the original Searabol, located in the Koreatown section of Olney. 

The original restaurant was founded by Cho's father, Kye, who moved to the U.S. from Korea in 1988. Kye Cho worked as an executive chef at the Ritz-Carlton in New York City before moving to Philly and starting his own restaurant. Chris is both a co-owner and chef at the Center City location.

Searabol has been open for delivery and takeout during the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media TikTok Philadelphia Restaurants Food Dining Korean Food

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Jamal Adams lists Eagles among preferred trade destinations — but does he make sense?
Jamal-Adams_061820_usat

Government

Face masks will be mandatory in New Jersey as more indoor activities set to get green light
New Jersey indoor activities

Adult Health

Metabolic syndrome increasing among millennials at 'alarming' rate
Signs of Metabolic Syndrome

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Streaming

Will Smith’s ‘Hitch,’ ‘Ali’ among new titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in July
Amazon Prime Video July 2020

Food & Drink

Four local breweries team up for Spring Arts Beer Garden
Spring Arts Beer Garden

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved