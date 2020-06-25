Questlove to cap 'Better Late than Never' virtual prom with DJ set

Philadelphia native Questlove will perform an hourlong DJ set as part of a virtual prom for high school students who missed out on the dance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Better Late Than Never" event invites students nationwide to participate in an online version of the formal typically reserved for high school seniors and juniors.



Prom is among the many events that have been canceled due to public gathering limits prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. Some 3.7 million Class of 2020 students missed out on the milestone.

To make up for their loss, Zoom and PBS are co-hosting "Better Late Than Never." Students are invited to join the event at 8 p.m. Friday. The Zoom link to attend is available here.

Questlove's performance will serve as the event's finale, but The Roots frontman will hardly be the only celebrity making an appearance.

TikTok star Sarah Schauer, actress Olivia Munn, entertainer Bob the Drag Queen, musical duo Chloe x Halle, and Tia Lowry of the show "Sister, Sister" will deliver a message or performance to the students.



High schools can host their own webinar so students can have a private gathering with their fellow classmates. The webinars allow schools to permit speeches, declare a Prom King and Queen, and other event staples, organizers said. There also is a general room that students can join.

There will be no limits on attendance to make the event as interactive as possible, organizers said.