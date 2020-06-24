More Culture:

June 24, 2020

Will Smith’s ‘Hitch,’ ‘Ali’ among new titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in July

Comedies “Pineapple Express,” “Spanglish” also will be available on the streaming platform next month

By Pat Ralph
Will Smith plays a professional matchmaker in the popular 2005 romcom "Hitch."

The month of July will be a big one for Will Smith: The Philly native will have two of his most well-known films, “Hitch” and “Ali,” coming to Amazon Prime Video next month.

MORE: ESPN's 'The Last Dance' among new titles coming to Netflix in July

In the 2005 romantic comedy “Hitch,” Smith stars in the film alongside Eva Mendes and Kevin James. Smith plays a professional matchmaker who helps men, including James’ character, find love. However, the film highlights the struggle of Smith’s character to find his own true love, though he eventually does so with Mendes’ character. 


Smith depicted boxer Muhammed Ali in the 2001 sports biopic film “Ali” about the life of the heavyweight champion. Smith stars in the film alongside Jon Voight and Jamie Foxx. Unlike “Hitch,” “Ali” was not a hit at the box office. However, both Smith and Voight were nominated for best actor and best supporting actor at the Oscars and Golden Globes in 2002.


“Hitch” isn’t the only notable comedy coming to Amazon Prime Video in July. The 2008 film “Pineapple Express” starring James Franco and Seth Rogan, as well as the 2004 film “Spanglish” starring Adam Sandler, will become available on the streaming platform next month too.

Here is a complete list of every movie and television show that will come to Amazon Prime Video in July.

July 1

52 Pick-Up
Ali
An Eye For An Eye
Anaconda
Big Fish
Bug
Buried 
Cold War
Edge of Darkness
Flashback
Hitch
Hollowman
Iron Eagle IV-On The Attack
Megamind
Midnight in Paris
Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Panic Room
Phase IV
Pineapple Express
Rabbit Hole
Silver
Spanglish
Starting Out In The Evening
The Bounty
The Devil’s Rejects
The Eye
The Eye 2
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
Antiques Roadshow (Season 17)
Arthur (Season 1)
Bates Around the World (Season 1)
Beyond the Pole (Season 1)
Frankie Drake Mysteries (Season 1)
Hidden (Season 1)
Instinto (Season 1)
Lego City Adventures (Season 1)
Lone Ranger (Season 1)
Modus (Season 1)
Public Enemy (Season 1)
Suits (Season 9)
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet (Season 1)


July 3

Hanna (Season 2)

July 6

The Fosters (Seasons 1-5)

July 7

The Tourist

July 11

Vivarium

July 15

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer
The Weekend


July 17

Absentia (Season 3)

July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love

July 24

Radioactive
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist

July 27

Good Deeds

July 29

Animal Kingdom (Season 4)

