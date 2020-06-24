Will Smith’s ‘Hitch,’ ‘Ali’ among new titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in July

The month of July will be a big one for Will Smith: The Philly native will have two of his most well-known films, “Hitch” and “Ali,” coming to Amazon Prime Video next month.

In the 2005 romantic comedy “Hitch,” Smith stars in the film alongside Eva Mendes and Kevin James. Smith plays a professional matchmaker who helps men, including James’ character, find love. However, the film highlights the struggle of Smith’s character to find his own true love, though he eventually does so with Mendes’ character.

Smith depicted boxer Muhammed Ali in the 2001 sports biopic film “Ali” about the life of the heavyweight champion. Smith stars in the film alongside Jon Voight and Jamie Foxx. Unlike “Hitch,” “Ali” was not a hit at the box office. However, both Smith and Voight were nominated for best actor and best supporting actor at the Oscars and Golden Globes in 2002.

“Hitch” isn’t the only notable comedy coming to Amazon Prime Video in July. The 2008 film “Pineapple Express” starring James Franco and Seth Rogan, as well as the 2004 film “Spanglish” starring Adam Sandler, will become available on the streaming platform next month too.

Here is a complete list of every movie and television show that will come to Amazon Prime Video in July.

July 1

52 Pick-Up

Ali

An Eye For An Eye

Anaconda

Big Fish

Bug

Buried

Cold War

Edge of Darkness

Flashback

Hitch

Hollowman

Iron Eagle IV-On The Attack

Megamind

Midnight in Paris

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Panic Room

Phase IV

Pineapple Express

Rabbit Hole

Silver

Spanglish

Starting Out In The Evening

The Bounty

The Devil’s Rejects

The Eye

The Eye 2

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete

Antiques Roadshow (Season 17)

Arthur (Season 1)

Bates Around the World (Season 1)

Beyond the Pole (Season 1)

Frankie Drake Mysteries (Season 1)

Hidden (Season 1)

Instinto (Season 1)

Lego City Adventures (Season 1)

Lone Ranger (Season 1)

Modus (Season 1)

Public Enemy (Season 1)

Suits (Season 9)

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet (Season 1)

July 3

Hanna (Season 2)

July 6

The Fosters (Seasons 1-5)

July 7

The Tourist

July 11

Vivarium

July 15

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer

The Weekend

July 17

Absentia (Season 3)

July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love

July 24

Radioactive

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist

July 27

Good Deeds

July 29

Animal Kingdom (Season 4)