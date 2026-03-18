Cherry Blossom Festival returns in late March as peak bloom nears

Cherry blossom season is almost here, and one of Philly’s biggest spring events is right behind it.

The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia returns Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29, at Fairmount Park. Events run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Horticulture Center and Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center.

The two-day festival is built around the city’s cherry trees coming into bloom, with food, live performances and cultural activities spread across an expanded footprint this year.

Programming will run on multiple stages, including a new area behind the Horticulture Center with a food court and beer garden. Live music and traditional Japanese performances are scheduled throughout the weekend, along with a cosplay fashion show on Saturday and a Japanese alternative fashion show on Sunday.

Some of the more Philly-specific moments include a performance by the Golden Crown New Year’s Mummers Brigade and a “Prettiest in Pink” pet parade on Sunday.

Other activities range from tea ceremonies, calligraphy and ikebana demonstrations to karaoke, origami and storytelling. There will also be a vendor market, artist alley and a food lineup focused on Japanese and Asian cuisine.

The festival drew more than 25,000 people in 2025, and this year’s layout has been expanded to handle the crowds.

General admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Children under 12 get in free.

Parking will be available for $10 per vehicle at the Mann Center. The event is family-friendly, dog-friendly and will take place rain or shine.

March 28-29 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairmount Park Horticulture Center

100 N. Horticultural Dr.

Philadelphia, PA 19131

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.