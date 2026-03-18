More Events:

March 18, 2026

Cherry Blossom Festival returns in late March as peak bloom nears

Performances, cultural events and food will fill the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center and surrounding grounds during the two-day celebration.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Cherry Blossom Festival
cherryblossom fest.png Provided Courtesy/Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia

Ikebana workshops at the Cherry Blossom Festival give visitors a hands-on introduction to the traditional Japanese art of flower arranging.

Cherry blossom season is almost here, and one of Philly’s biggest spring events is right behind it.

The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia returns Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29, at Fairmount Park. Events run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Horticulture Center and Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center.

The two-day festival is built around the city’s cherry trees coming into bloom, with food, live performances and cultural activities spread across an expanded footprint this year.

Programming will run on multiple stages, including a new area behind the Horticulture Center with a food court and beer garden. Live music and traditional Japanese performances are scheduled throughout the weekend, along with a cosplay fashion show on Saturday and a Japanese alternative fashion show on Sunday.

Some of the more Philly-specific moments include a performance by the Golden Crown New Year’s Mummers Brigade and a “Prettiest in Pink” pet parade on Sunday.

Other activities range from tea ceremonies, calligraphy and ikebana demonstrations to karaoke, origami and storytelling. There will also be a vendor market, artist alley and a food lineup focused on Japanese and Asian cuisine.

The festival drew more than 25,000 people in 2025, and this year’s layout has been expanded to handle the crowds.

General admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Children under 12 get in free. 

Parking will be available for $10 per vehicle at the Mann Center. The event is family-friendly, dog-friendly and will take place rain or shine. 

Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival

March 28-29 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fairmount Park Horticulture Center
100 N. Horticultural Dr.
Philadelphia, PA 19131

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Cherry Blossom Festival Fairmount Park Shofuso House

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard Grinding GrandBlock

Eligible Philadelphia residents can launch shipbuilding careers through new Navy Yard welding program
Tourism Ireland - Jeanie

Philadelphia’s deep Irish roots make Ireland a meaningful trip for America’s 250th

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Future of Sesame Place in jeopardy amid lawsuit over royalties

Sesame Place Lawsuit

Performances

Jimmy Buffett’s band will ‘keep the party going’ in Atlantic City this summer

Coral Reefer Band

Mental Health

Drinking soda linked to higher risk of anxiety in adolescents, study finds

Soda Mental Health

Pets

Small dog rescued from support beam for Market-Frankford Line

Dottie dog rescue septa

Sponsored

Philly’s Irish roots tie to America250

Tourism Ireland - Glenariff, County Antrim

NCAA Basketball

Villanova men slip to 8-seed in NCAA Tournament, women a 10-seed

Villanova-basketball-march-madness-mascot_031526

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved