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April 08, 2026

'Chicago' returns to Philly for a limited one-week run this May

The long-running Broadway musical arrives at the Forrest Theatre May 12-17 for a week of jazz, crime and showbiz.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Musicals
CHITOUR25_4266_Claire Marshall as Velma Kelly and Cast of CHICAGO in All That Jazz_Credit Jeremy Daniel.jpg Photo Credit/Jeremy Daniel

Claire Marshall as Velma Kelly and Cast of Chicago in "All That Jazz."

The Broadway musical “Chicago” is set to return to Philadelphia for a limited run from May 12-17 at the Forrest Theatre.

Set during the Jazz Age, the show follows vaudeville performer Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart, who become rivals while competing for headlines from jail after being accused of murder.

“Chicago” remains one of Broadway’s longest-running productions, with more than 10,000 performances and major awards that include six Tony Awards and a Grammy. The revival is known for its stripped-down staging, jazz-driven score and stylized choreography.

Tickets start at $48, with higher-priced seats available depending on performance and availability. 

"Chicago"

May 12-17
Forrest Theatre
114 Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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'Chicago' returns to Philly for a limited one-week run this May

CHITOUR25_4266_Claire Marshall as Velma Kelly and Cast of CHICAGO in All That Jazz_Credit Jeremy Daniel.jpg

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