'Chicago' returns to Philly for a limited one-week run this May

The Broadway musical “Chicago” is set to return to Philadelphia for a limited run from May 12-17 at the Forrest Theatre.

Set during the Jazz Age, the show follows vaudeville performer Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart, who become rivals while competing for headlines from jail after being accused of murder.

“Chicago” remains one of Broadway’s longest-running productions, with more than 10,000 performances and major awards that include six Tony Awards and a Grammy. The revival is known for its stripped-down staging, jazz-driven score and stylized choreography.

Tickets start at $48, with higher-priced seats available depending on performance and availability.

May 12-17

Forrest Theatre

114 Walnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

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