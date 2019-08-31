More Culture:

August 31, 2019

Chis Long's Waterboys organization releases new 'Waterboys IPA' to benefit clean water initiative

The Virginia-based brewery doesn't distribute to Pennsylvania, but beer-seekers can order a six-pack online

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Chris long Waterboys IPA Waterboys.org/Twitter

Chris Long helped launch the Waterboys organization back in 2013, with the goal of providing clean water to communities in need, including Tanzania. Now, he's releasing a beer.

Retired NFL champion and Eagles insta-icon Chris Long helped launch the Waterboys organization back in 2013, with the goal of providing clean water to communities in need, including Tanzania.

Six years later, as Waterboys continues to grow, Long is teaming up with Virginia-based brewery Champion Brewing for a new initiative: a beer.

The newly-created Waterboys IPA is on shelves now in 12-ounce cans, and can also be found on draught across the Champion Brewing distribution area, for a limited time. A portion of the proceeds from the beer will go towards the Waterboys organization's mission.

Unfortunately for Eagles fans, Pennsylvania isn't one of the 11 states where Champion Brewing beers are carried; neither is New Jersey, nor Delaware. If you can't find it in stores or on draught, you can also order a six-pack online for $10 from Champion's site.

In case this is your first run-in with Waterboys, you can watch a little intro video to the organization here:

Waterboys, along with the Chris Long Foundation, has a long-term goal of building 133 wells, which would provide clean water to roughly 1 million people. So far, the foundations have raised enough money to fund 59 wells, which would provide clean water to roughly 214,700 people.

The beer itself, according to Beer Street Journal, is an America IPA built on a four-hop blend of Summit, Mosaic, Huell Melon, and Simcoe hops. The beer falls "somewhere between a West Coast IPA and the new juicy, hazy beers", according to the Journal.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Philadelphia Virginia Chris Long Waterboys Breweries NFL Patriots Eagles Football Charity

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft
071519HenryRuggs

Religion

Chestnut Hill Starbucks employee writes 'ISIS' on Muslim man's order slip
Starbucks germantown avenue chestnut hill

Health News

CDC investigating 215 cases of severe respiratory disease linked to vaping
CDC investigating severe respiratory cases tied to vaping

Eagles

Final 2019 Eagles 53-man roster projection
083019NHowieRoseman

Restaurants

Chickie's & Pete's expanding west into Las Vegas casino
Chickie's & Pete's crab fries

Holidays

Things to do Labor Day weekend 2019 in Philadelphia
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved