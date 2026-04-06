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April 06, 2026

Benjamin Franklin memorial invites visitors to vote on the institutions he founded

The four-day 'Color His Legacy' event at Christ Church Burial Ground will fill the fence with ribbons as visitors take part in the interactive display.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
History Memorials
Franklin Grave Coins Provided Courtesy/Christ Church Preservation Trust

Coins sit on Benjamin Franklin’s grave at Christ Church Burial Ground, where a long-standing penny toss tradition is being redirected into an interactive memorial that supports preservation efforts.

An Old City historic site will mark the anniversary of Benjamin Franklin’s death with an interactive memorial that invites visitors to take part.

The Christ Church Preservation Trust will host “Color His Legacy” from April 16-19 at the Christ Church Burial Ground, where Franklin is buried. The program runs daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The event redirects the long-standing tradition of tossing pennies on Franklin’s grave into a more structured activity that supports preservation work.

The program focuses on four institutions founded by Franklin: the Union Fire Company, the University of Pennsylvania, the Library Company of Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Hospital. Visitors can choose one to support by placing a donation into a matching jar.

Visitors will receive a ribbon tied to their selection, which they can add to the burial ground fence. Over time, the ribbons will create a growing display honoring Franklin’s impact.

Donations will go toward maintaining and restoring the Franklin family plot.

"Color His Legacy" Living Memorial

April 16-19 | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Christ Church Burial Ground
5th and Arch Streets
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Included with regular admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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