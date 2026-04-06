Benjamin Franklin memorial invites visitors to vote on the institutions he founded

An Old City historic site will mark the anniversary of Benjamin Franklin’s death with an interactive memorial that invites visitors to take part.

The Christ Church Preservation Trust will host “Color His Legacy” from April 16-19 at the Christ Church Burial Ground, where Franklin is buried. The program runs daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The event redirects the long-standing tradition of tossing pennies on Franklin’s grave into a more structured activity that supports preservation work.

The program focuses on four institutions founded by Franklin: the Union Fire Company, the University of Pennsylvania, the Library Company of Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Hospital. Visitors can choose one to support by placing a donation into a matching jar.

Visitors will receive a ribbon tied to their selection, which they can add to the burial ground fence. Over time, the ribbons will create a growing display honoring Franklin’s impact.

Donations will go toward maintaining and restoring the Franklin family plot.

"Color His Legacy" Living Memorial