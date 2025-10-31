More Events:

October 31, 2025

Cirque du Soleil’s Big Top returns to the Philly region with ‘LUZIA’

The Mexico-inspired production makes its local debut in May at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Entertainment
Luzia_Genève2022_AnneColliard-4662.jpg Anne Colliard/Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil's "LUZIA"

Cirque du Soleil’s signature Big Top tent will return to the Philadelphia region next spring for the local premiere of “LUZIA,” a production that blends acrobatics, live music and surreal imagery inspired by Mexico.

Performances begin May 7, 2026, and run through June 7 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, about 10 minutes from the King of Prussia Mall. It will be the first Cirque du Soleil show under the Big Top in the region since 2023.

Described as a “waking dream of Mexico,” “LUZIA” moves through dreamlike scenes, from a film set to a desert to a dance hall, using light and rain as recurring motifs. The show marks the first time Cirque du Soleil has incorporated rain into a Big Top production, featuring a hidden basin beneath the stage and a rain curtain that interacts directly with the performers.

Several acts were designed around these water elements, including artists performing on a Cyr Wheel in the rain and acrobats combining hoop diving with moving treadmills to push the discipline’s physical boundaries. The result is a blend of traditional and modern circus artistry that highlights both athletic precision and creative innovation.

Early ticket access opens Nov. 5 through Fever for those who join the waitlist. General ticket sales begin Nov. 6.

The show was written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, in association with Brigitte Poupart. More information is available at cirquedusoleil.com/LUZIA.

Cique du Soleil's "LUZIA"

May 7 - June 7, 2026
Under the Big Top
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Performances Entertainment Oaks Cirque Du Soleil

