City Fitness hosting event with workouts, DJs, confetti cannons at The Fillmore

For the second year, City Fitness is hosting Commotion, a music and movement experience, at The Fillmore in Northern Liberties. It will take place Thursday, Aug. 22.

According to City Fitness, last year's event sold out in less than 24 hours.

This time, there will be two back-to-back 250-person workouts to double the amount of spots available.



DJs will spin tunes while fitness instructors lead high-energy workouts from the concert venue's stage. Attendees have the choice to participate in the exercises, or simply enjoy the music and confetti cannons.

Those joining in the workouts will rotate through three 20-minute sessions with cycling, HIIT and dance cardio.



Workout 1 at 6:15 p.m.

Music: DEL

Cycling: Brooke Erin Walters, City Fitness cycling instructor

HIIT: Brandon Bing, NFL Super Bowl champion and founder of Probing Elite Fitness & Performance

Hip-Hop Dance: Molly Electro, certified personal trainer

Workout 2 at 7:30 p.m

Music: Cosmo Baker

Cycling: Shoshana Katz, founder of Philly's BPM Fitness

HIIT: Shannon Brennan, Rumble Center City trainer

Hip-Hop Dance: Dwayne Townsend, fitness instructor

Tickets to Commotion are $20 and can be purchased here starting Thursday, Aug. 1. City Fitness members get a 25 percent discount, plus early access to tickets (look for an email).

All ticket sales will go toward renovating Philadelphia's public parks in partnership with Make the World Better Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Connor Barwin during his first season playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thursday, Aug. 22

$20 per person

The Fillmore

29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, PA 19123



