July 31, 2019

City Fitness hosting event with workouts, DJs, confetti cannons at The Fillmore

Tickets to Commotion are $20, with all proceeds going to Make the World Better Foundation

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
City Fitness Commotion fitness festival Courtesy of/Greg Fry

City Fitness to host second annual Commotion, a one-of-a-kind music and movement experience, on Thursday, Aug. 22, at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

For the second year, City Fitness is hosting Commotion, a music and movement experience, at The Fillmore in Northern Liberties. It will take place Thursday, Aug. 22.

According to City Fitness, last year's event sold out in less than 24 hours.

RELATED: Atlantic City to host Rock 'n' Roll half marathon in 2020

This time, there will be two back-to-back 250-person workouts to double the amount of spots available.

DJs will spin tunes while fitness instructors lead high-energy workouts from the concert venue's stage. Attendees have the choice to participate in the exercises, or simply enjoy the music and confetti cannons.

Those joining in the workouts will rotate through three 20-minute sessions with cycling, HIIT and dance cardio.

Workout 1 at 6:15 p.m.

Music: DEL
Cycling: Brooke Erin Walters, City Fitness cycling instructor
HIIT: Brandon Bing, NFL Super Bowl champion and founder of Probing Elite Fitness & Performance
Hip-Hop Dance: Molly Electro, certified personal trainer

Workout 2 at 7:30 p.m

Music: Cosmo Baker
Cycling: Shoshana Katz, founder of Philly's BPM Fitness
HIIT: Shannon Brennan, Rumble Center City trainer
Hip-Hop Dance: Dwayne Townsend, fitness instructor

Tickets to Commotion are $20 and can be purchased here starting Thursday, Aug. 1. City Fitness members get a 25 percent discount, plus early access to tickets (look for an email).

All ticket sales will go toward renovating Philadelphia's public parks in partnership with Make the World Better Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Connor Barwin during his first season playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Commotion 2019

Thursday, Aug. 22
$20 per person
The Fillmore
29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

