Climate change may be aggravating your seasonal allergies

If you think your seasonal allergies have grown worse in recent years, or have even suffered from adult-onset allergies, climate change might be at fault.

A new study out of the University of Maryland provides evidence that places in the United States where spring is starting earlier or later than normal are seeing an increase in seasonal allergies. Researchers also found that the U.S. economy could be suffering as a result, too.

Published Thursday in the journal PLOS One, researchers examined satellite data collected by NASA to calculate the start of spring (SOS) for every county in the contiguous United States from 2001 though 2013.

They compared that data to the prevalence of seasonal allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, reported by more than 300,000 respondents to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health Interview Survey during that same period.

"We found that areas where the onset of spring was earlier than normal had 14 percent higher prevalence of hay fever,” said Associate Professor Amir Sapkota in the Maryland Institute for Applied Environmental Health in a press release. “Surprisingly, we also found similar risk in areas where the onset of spring was much later than what is typical for that geographic location.”

Not only does this increase in hay fever mean a downgrade in Americans’ quality of life — just try living your best life with a runny nose, itchy throat, and nonstop sneezing — but it could also be taking a toll on the economy.

According to the UMD team’s study, hay fever costs the U.S. economy an estimated $11.2 billion annually, and if the number of people forced to deal with seasonal allergies keeps increasing due to climate change, that cost is likely to increase along with their suffering.

The reason for increased hay fever when spring arrives early seems to be related to pollen exposure. An earlier onset of spring means trees flower sooner and create a longer season for tree pollen, which is the major source of spring seasonal allergens. But a very late onset of spring may mean many species of trees simultaneously burst in bloom, blasting allergy sufferers with a high concentration of pollen for a shorter duration.

“Climate change impacts our health in more ways than we can imagine. We need community-specific adaptation strategies to increase resilience and minimize disease burden associated with climate change,” Sapkota urged.