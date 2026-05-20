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May 20, 2026

Clover Market will close out spring season in Kennett Square on June 7

The outdoor market will feature nearly 100 vendors, food trucks, beer, wine, live music and kids’ activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Spring
Kennett Spring Clover Market Provided Courtesy/Clover Market

Clover Market will return to Kennett Square on Sunday, June 7, for the final outdoor market of its spring season.

Clover Market will return to Kennett Square on Sunday, June 7, for the final outdoor market of its spring season before taking a break for the summer.

More than 95 vendors are expected to participate, selling handmade goods, vintage items, art, home décor, clothing, jewelry and other products from small businesses and local makers.

The event also will feature food trucks, beer and wine, live music and kids’ crafts. Food vendors scheduled to attend include Clean Plate Club, El Torro Serrano, Humpty’s Dumplings, Redstone Pizza, Hangry Bear Ice Cream, Mr. Big Stuff Cookie Co. and Mayday Coffee. Braeloch Brewing and Grace Winery also will be serving drinks.

The market will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 600 S. Broad St. in Kennett Square. Admission is free, and free parking will be available across the street at Kennett High School. 

For more information and the full vendor lineup, visit Clover Market's website.

Clover Market

Saturday, June 7 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Parking lot across from Kennett High School
600 S. Broad Street
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Markets Spring Kennett Square Clover Market

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