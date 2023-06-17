Collapsed section of I-95 highway in Philly will reopen within two weeks, Gov. Josh Shapiro says

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said that the temporary bridge to replace the stretch of the I-95 interstate that collapsed last Sunday is expected to reopen in two weeks.

Shapiro made the claim on Saturday at a news conference at Atlantic Aviation Airport. Before the conference, Shapiro and President Joe Biden took an air tour of the collapsed site on a helicopter.

MORE: I-95 livestream shows repair work at highway collapse site in Northeast Philly

"I can state with confidence that we will have I-95 reopened within the next two weeks. We are going to get traffic moving again thanks to the extraordinary work that is going on here," Shapiro said, according to 6ABC.

Biden said the federal government would provide the funding needed to complete the restoration of I-95.



"It's critical. It's critical to our economy; it's critical to our quality of life. We're going to continue to do everything we can within our power to get this back open as quickly as easily as possible," Biden said via the Inquirer.



Earlier this week, Shapiro and other officials said that the site of the I-95 bridge collapse will be backfilled and paved to open the highway in Northeast Philadelphia. Crews are working on the project 24-7 to create a temporary road with three lanes traveling in each direction. The temporary road will remain open at all times, allowing traffic to pass through the stretch. Down the road, the construction of a new bridge will happen.