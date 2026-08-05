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August 05, 2026

Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival returns with more than 190 artists

The Aug. 15-16 festival will feature juried artists, live music, family activities, outdoor dining and shopping along Haddon Avenue.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Art
Haddon Ave Collingswood Craft Fair 2026 Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Attendees can browse and shop artwork from more than 190 artists during the Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival on Aug. 15-16.

The Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16, bringing more than 190 juried artists to downtown Collingswood for its 20th annual event.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day along Haddon Avenue, Collingswood's main shopping and dining district, where visitors can browse and shop artwork from more than 190 artists from the tri-state region and beyond.

Beyond the artist booths, the festival also features live music, family art activities, outdoor dining and shopping at Collingswood's restaurants, coffee shops, galleries and local businesses.

Attendees can also stop by Artist's Alley on Irvin, where emerging artists will showcase their work, demonstrate their craft and offer free make-and-take art activities for children. Nearby, the Perkins Center for the Arts will host artist booths and gallery exhibits featuring instructors and regional folklife artists.

According to the event's organizers, police estimate more than 12,000 people will attend the festival over the two-day weekend.

Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival

Aug. 15-16 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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