N.J. cops investigate link between mansion fire where family was found dead and alleged arson at victim's brother's home

The brother of the Colts Neck, New Jersey, man found dead along with his wife and two children on Tuesday has been charged with arson in connection with the burning of his own home.

Prosecutors in Monmouth County announced the arrest of Paul J. Caneiro, 51, for allegedly setting a fire with gasoline that damaged his own Ocean Township home on Tuesday morning.

Later Tuesday, Paul's younger brother, Keith Caneiro, 50, was found shot to death outside of Keith's Colts Neck mansion around 12:30 p.m. The bodies of Keith's wife, Jennifer Caneiro, 45, and their two children were found severely burned inside that torched residence, according to NBC News.

The four deaths are being investigated as a quadruple homicide, prosecutors said at a Wednesday press conference.

Investigators could not say whether the two fires were connected and would not confirm whether Paul Caneiro is a suspect in the homicides.

Zillow records show the 5,700-square-foot home, located on Willow Brook Road in the affluent town of Colts Neck, had been purchased by Keith and Jennifer Caneiro in 1998.

Keith Caneiro is listed as the CEO of Square One, a technology consulting firm based in Asbury Park. Paul Caneiro is listed as the company's vice president, NBC10 reported.

The fire at the Colts Neck home burned into Tuesday night as crews worked to douse the flames.

Prosecutors said they are investigating any potential links between the two fires and the deaths at the Colts Neck mansion. No charges have been filed in connection with the deaths of Keith and Jennifer Caneiro and their children.

Paul Caneiro is charged with second-degree aggravated arson in connection with the fire at his own home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at (800) 533-7443.