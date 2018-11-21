More News:

November 21, 2018

N.J. cops investigate link between mansion fire where family was found dead and alleged arson at victim's brother's home

Paul J. Caneiro has been arrested. He and brother Keith Caneiro, who was fatally shot, were executives at North Jersey tech firm Square One

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arson
Paul J. Caneiro Source/Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

Paul J. Caneiro, 51, was arrested Nov. 21 in connection with an alleged arson at his home in Ocean Township, New Jersey. Authorities are investigating links between that fire and another one, as well as the apparent homicides of at his brother Keith Caneiro and his family at Keith's mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

The brother of the Colts Neck, New Jersey, man found dead along with his wife and two children on Tuesday has been charged with arson in connection with the burning of his own home.

Prosecutors in Monmouth County announced the arrest of Paul J. Caneiro, 51, for allegedly setting a fire with gasoline that damaged his own Ocean Township home on Tuesday morning.

Later Tuesday, Paul's younger brother, Keith Caneiro, 50, was found shot to death outside of Keith's Colts Neck mansion around 12:30 p.m. The bodies of Keith's wife, Jennifer Caneiro, 45, and their two children were found severely burned inside that torched residence, according to NBC News.

The four deaths are being investigated as a quadruple homicide, prosecutors said at a Wednesday press conference. 

Investigators could not say whether the two fires were connected and would not confirm whether Paul Caneiro is a suspect in the homicides. 

Zillow records show the 5,700-square-foot home, located on Willow Brook Road in the affluent town of Colts Neck, had been purchased by Keith and Jennifer Caneiro in 1998.

Keith Caneiro is listed as the CEO of Square One, a technology consulting firm based in Asbury Park. Paul Caneiro is listed as the company's vice president, NBC10 reported.

The fire at the Colts Neck home burned into Tuesday night as crews worked to douse the flames.

Prosecutors said they are investigating any potential links between the two fires and the deaths at the Colts Neck mansion. No charges have been filed in connection with the deaths of Keith and Jennifer Caneiro and their children.

Paul Caneiro is charged with second-degree aggravated arson in connection with the fire at his own home. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at (800) 533-7443.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arson Monmouth County New Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Markelle Fultz's latest move puts scrutiny all on him, not the Sixers
102318-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Holiday

A 27-foot, glowing present to light up Christmas Village at LOVE Park
Light up present at Christmas Village

Prevention

The CDC issues an E.coli outbreak warning for romaine lettuce (again)
romaine-lettuce-recall-pexels

Opinion

Al Morganti: Welcome to the new NFL, where the Eagles don't appear to belong
112018_Chiefs-Rams_usat

Business

Pennsylvania Airbnb hosts will make $2.39 million this Thanksgiving
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline at dusk

Holiday

Elton John stars in tearjerker Christmas ad from John Lewis
Elton John

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.