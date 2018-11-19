Four people found dead – each shot in the head – in basement of West Philly home

Four people were found dead Monday afternoon in the basement of a West Philadelphia home, each apparently killed by a single gunshot to the head, according to Philadelphia police.

Officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Malcolm Street at around 12:03 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators found two men and two women dead in the basement.

Two of the people shot, who were not identified in information provided by police, were described as a 31-year-old male and a 20-year-old female. The other two victims were described as a male between 20-30 years old and a female between 30-40 years old.

There have been no arrests and no weapons were found at the scene, police said. An investigation remains ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.