November 19, 2018

Four people found dead – each shot in the head – in basement of West Philly home

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Four people were found dead in a home in the 5100 block of Malcolm Street in the Cedar Park section of West Philadelphia on Nov. 19, 2018.

Four people were found dead Monday afternoon in the basement of a West Philadelphia home, each apparently killed by a single gunshot to the head, according to Philadelphia police.

Officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Malcolm Street at around 12:03 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators found two men and two women dead in the basement.

Two of the people shot, who were not identified in information provided by police, were described as a 31-year-old male and a 20-year-old female. The other two victims were described as a male between 20-30 years old and a female between 30-40 years old.

There have been no arrests and no weapons were found at the scene, police said. An investigation remains ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

