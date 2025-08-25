Commanders WR Terry McLaurin's new contract ends drama for one of Eagles' NFC East rivals

While the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles have quietly gone about their business this summer, their top NFC East rivals have made louder headlines because of contract dispute drama.

But at least one of those soap operas reached its conclusion Monday, as Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reportedly agreed on a three-year extension, per several NFL insiders.



McLaurin's new deal is worth up to $96 million, per ESPN , and the two-time Pro Bowler and top target of quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Giants. We'll have to wait to see the full details of the extension to see if it's truly $32 million APY, which would tie Eagles WR A.J. Brown's for the sixth-highest APY among NFL WRs, according to overthecap.com

McLaurin had been "holding in" at Commanders camp, showing up but not participating in any on-field activities, and had asked for a trade following several stalled contract talks. A trade was never going to happen as the Commanders, coming off a 12-win season and falling to the Eagles in the NFC Championship, have approached the offseason with an all-in mentality.

The saga ending for McLaurin, who has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for five straight seasons, leaves Cowboys star Micah Parsons as the top divisional storyline with about 10 days to go before the Cowboys and Eagles open the season next Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Parsons, who is playing this season on the one-year franchise tag of $24 million, has requested a trade after a negotiation between his agent and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fell through.

The predicted outcome is that Parsons and the Cowboys will agree on an extension that makes Parsons the highest-paid EDGE, if not the highest-paid defensive player in the sport, sometime around the start of next week, if not a little earlier, because that's just how the Cowboys roll.

