Scientists may have found a way to prevent the common cold

No infectious disease hits people more frequently than the common cold.

But finding a cure has proven no small task.

Colds are caused by various respiratory viruses, the most common being rhinovirus – and scientists have identified some 160 versions.

Plus, rhinoviruses are highly prone to mutation, enabling them to quickly develop drug resistance. And they learn to hide from the human immune system.

But scientists at Stanford University and the University of California-San Francisco may have made an important development.