More Health:

May 07, 2019

Why you shouldn’t take antibiotics for a cold or flu

Big concern: overprescription of antibiotics for infections they are not designed to treat

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Illness Antibiotics
Pills Medicine 05072019 Image by Ewa Urban/from Pixabay

.

Our over-reliance on antibiotics to find relief from our stuffy head, achy body, cold and flu symptoms is a major health concern, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 2 million Americans are struck by a “superbug” each year, with almost 23,000 of them dying from the infection.

What are “superbugs”? Dr. James M. Steckelberg of The Mayo Clinic defines them as “strains of bacteria that are resistant to the majority of antibiotics commonly used today.” These drug-resistant bacteria can cause serious skin and urinary tract infections as well as pneumonia, and tuberculosis, and even sepsis.

MORE HEALTH: Reap these benefits by drinking enough water

While bacteria’s ability to adapt to drugs is a natural part of its evolution, our misuse of antibiotics is speeding up the process.

One of the biggest concerns is the overprescription of antibiotics for infections they are not designed to treat, like the common cold or flu virus. The Cleveland Clinic advises you to describe your symptoms as accurately as possible to your doctor so the most accurate diagnosis can be made. Often the best course of treatment for a viral infection is to give your immune system time to do its job.

Here are some ways to protect yourself from drug-resistant “superbugs”: (Sources: Centers for Disease Control and PreventionThe Mayo ClinicThe Cleveland Clinic and the World Health Organization)

• Don’t insist your doctor prescribe antibiotics for you even when the infection is viral

• Follow the directions on your antibiotics carefully when you do have a bacterial infection

• Never stop taking your antibiotics mid treatment because you are feeling better

• Never share your medicine with others or use an old prescription of antibiotics from the last time you were sick.

Antibiotics are an important tool for fighting infection, but they are not a catch-all solution. And when we use them inappropriately, we put our health at risk. Always be honest with your doctor about your symptoms and any concerns you may have about taking antibiotics.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Illness Antibiotics Philadelphia Superbugs Viruses

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Deaths

Hatboro man, 25, suffers fatal heart attack during Broad Street Run
Brian Smart Broad Street Run

Social Media

Muslim American Society chapter's video of children speaking about beheadings was an 'oversight'
Muslim American society video

Sixers

Joel Embiid was fighting through illness during poor Game 4 performance
050519-JoelEmbiidJimmyButler-USAToday

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles after the 'compensatory pick deadline'
050419EzekielAnsah

Nonprofits

Teens can 'find themselves' at youth summit popping up at Temple on May 18
teen conference temple

Renovations

Walnut Street Theatre unveils plans for $39 million expansion
Walnut Street theatre expansion

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved