More Health:

February 10, 2020

Mercy Home Health program keeping congestive heart failure patients out of the hospital

Patients can receive their IV diuretics at home, reducing hospital readmissions

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Heart Health
Congestive Heart Failure Mercy Home Health Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Mercy Home Health is helping congestive heart failure patients avoid trips to the hospital by tracking vital measurements via telemedicine. If their levels fall below set parameters, patients instead receive treatment in the comfort of their own homes.

People with congestive heart failure – like Sallyann Sherrill often require intravenous diuretic therapy when their symptoms flare up. 

In many cases, that entails a trip to the hospital. 

But a program offered by Mercy Home Health is helping Sherrill and other congestive heart failure patients avoid trips to the hospital by tracking vital measurements via telemedicine. If their levels fall below set parameters, patients instead receive treatment in the comfort of their own homes. 

"The daily monitoring is great and I pay more attention now," said Sherrill, 74, of Levittown, Bucks County. "I have learned so much. All of the nurses are wonderful."

Nearly 6 million Americans are living with congestive heart failure, a life-threatening, chronic condition in which the heart cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to support the rest of the body. 

Patients with congestive heart failure often need IV diuretic therapy to help eliminate the buildup of unneeded salt and water in the kidneys. That accumulation makes it harder for the heart to do its job.

Mercy Home Health, an arm of the Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic health system, has provided at-home care in the Philadelphia region since 1910

Its congestive heart failure IV diuretic program provides the only in-home services in the area, according to Mercy Vice President of Operations Ruth Martynowicz. The impetus behind the program, which launched in 2018, was to stop the revolving door that some heart failure patients had to the hospital. 

The 30-day readmission rate for patients in the program was 5.26% in 2019 – well below the national average of 17%, Martynowicz said. 

"Patients feel more comfortable at home," Martynowicz said. "They feel better and do better. It is an added value."

Using telehealth equipment, homebound patients submit daily vital sign measurements, including their weight, blood pressure, heart rate and blood oxygen levels. If their vital signs fall outside normal parameters, a nurse either will adjust medications or visit the home to administer IV diuretic therapy. 

"It really teaches the patient cause and effect and how to manage their condition, including taking the correct dose at the right time," Mercy Home Health Regional Director Jayne Green said. 

Mercy Home Health nurses also visit homebound patients with other chronic conditions and those recovering from surgery. They make 460,000 patient visits a year, providing physical or occupational therapy. They also help patients manage their medications and make healthier lifestyle choices.

Mercy Home Health services are available to patients in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Heart Health Philadelphia TeleHealth Adult Health Telemedicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL again struggling to hire minority coaches, coordinators — and the Eagles aren't helping
Duce-Staley-Doug-Pederson-Eagles_011020

Courts

Philly man convicted of stalking NBC10 anchor Tracy Davidson
Tracy Davidson Stalker Conviction

Health Insurance

Women shouldn't get billed for an IUD – but sometimes they do
Birth Control IUD Health Insurance Coverage

Eagles

Previewing the Eagles' next calendar year, in stick figure form
021020Alshonymous

Music Videos

Dustin from 'Stranger Things' stars in Green Day music video
Gaten Matarazzo Green Day

Food & Drink

Bars, restaurants offering specials during Philadelphia Auto Show
Philadelphia Auto Show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved