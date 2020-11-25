More Health:

November 25, 2020

Convalescent plasma has no real benefit to patients with COVID-19, another study confirms

Some health experts say it is time to focus on other more promising treatments

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
Convalescent plasma COVID-19 Stefani Reynold/Pool/Sipa USA

Despite high hopes from initial research, convalescent plasma therapy doesn't appear to offer any significant defense against COVID-19.

Observational data early on in the COVID-19 pandemic offered hope that plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus could help improve the outcomes of patients hospitalized with the virus.

New research is showing that isn't the case.

In a study conducted in Argentina published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, hospitalized COVID-19 patients who received an infusion of convalescent plasma didn't significantly improve over the following month.

About 11% of the patients died in both the convalescent and placebo arms of the trial. Overall, there were 33 patients involved in the study.

Convalescent plasma therapy has existed for more than a century. The process involves plasmapheresis, a process in which a donor's plasma is separated from blood cells so that it can be transfused into a sick patient, providing them the antibodies needed to fight a particular infection.

At some hospitals, likeVirtua Voorhees Hospital in New Jersey, certain COVID-19 patients appeared to make better progress in recovery after receiving a transfusion of convalescent plasma. This led to the hope that this form of therapy could be an important line of defense against COVID-19.

In August of this year, the Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 convalescent plasma therapy for emergency use, but much of the research hasn't been able to prove any significant benefit to this type of treatment for COVID-19 patients.

A October study led by Dr. Anup Agarival of the Indian Council of Medical Research in New Delhi focused on patients with moderate COVID-19 and found that, even in these patients, convalescent plasma therapy didn't prevent the disease from worsening. This study was published in BMJ.

Some experts say it might be time to give up on this line of treatment and focus on more promising ones like new monoclonal antibodies.

"There have been several major trials that have shown the same results: Convalescent plasma doesn't seem to have an impact on the course of COVID-19," Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, senior vice president and director of Critical Care Services at Northwell Health told U.S. News & World Report.

Other researchers haven't quite given up hope, though.

David Sullivan, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, advocated for continual research in a recent commentary for Fortune. He is the principal investigator on ongoing plasma trials sponsored by Johns Hopkins University.

"Because plasma utilizes local blood banking systems, convalescent plasma treatment and prevention can scale up quickly worldwide in a way that vaccines and drugs that depend on ramp-up time, supply chains, and international distribution networks simply cannot," Sullivan said.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia FDA Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Daryl Morey suggests Sixers roster is mostly set, bigger moves on hold until playoff push
daryl-morey_101520_usat

Development

Penn plans stunning West Philly lab for energy science and technology
Penn Energy One

Illness

Take it from an expert: Dr. Tony Fauci’s hierarchy of safety during COVID-19
Dr. Fauci COVID-19 Vaccine

Eagles

Making sense of Doug Pederson's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad press conference
Doug-Pederson_112320_usat

Holiday

Give a gift from a Philadelphia small business this holiday season
Gifts to buy from local businesses

Holiday

Old City getting in holiday spirit with decorated window displays, shopping deals
Old City Holiday Window Contest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved