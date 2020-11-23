More Health:

November 23, 2020

Fatal opioid overdoses in young people often involve abuse of multiple drugs

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Opioids
opioid overdose multiple drugs Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Young people, 13-25 years old, are more likely to die from mixing opioids with other drugs, not just overdosing on opioids alone, researchers find. The opioid is being mixed drugs like cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

Researchers at Boston Medical Center's Grayken Center for Addiction have noticed a disturbing trend in youth opioid overdose deaths.

Young people between the ages of 13 and 25 are more likely to die from mixing opioids with other narcotics, not just overdosing on opioids alone, they found.

Teens and young adults are using other drugs like cocaine and crystal methamphetamine together with an opioid to get high, and it has caused a spike in opioid overdose deaths.

The researchers of the study, which is published in JAMA Pediatrics, found that the rate of opioid deaths that also involved stimulants  jumped 351% among young people between 2010 and 2018.

The researchers emphasized the need to focus more on teens and young adults when looking at the opioid epidemic.

Dr. Scott Hadland, a pediatrician and addiction specialist at Boston Medical Center, who is also the study's senior author, said they hope the findings can help improve outcomes and treatment options.

This trend isn't new, but has mostly been seen in adults previously. An increase among adults in what researchers call polysubstance-related overdoses – often involving cocaine or methamphetamine along with opioids – was reported between 1999 and 2018, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the Boston Medical Center study, opioid-only and polysubstances-related opioid overdoses increased between January 1999 and December 2018 in adolescents and young adults. Those opioid overdose deaths related to the use of multiple drugs, however, increased substantially more – by 376%.

In 2018, there were 4,623 opioid overdose deaths among youth. Synthetic opioids were the most commonly involved. And of these deaths, 2,476 involved multiple substances, which is more than half. Stimulants in particular contributed to 1,541 opioid overdose deaths.

"These results emphasize that we need to be focusing on more than just opioids when treating young people with opioid use disorders," said Dr. Jamie Lim, a pediatrics resident at Boston Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital.

"As providers we need to recognize that co-occurring substance use disorders are common, and they must be addressed simultaneously when treating opioid addictions."

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Opioids Philadelphia Overdose Teens Cocaine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Daryl Morey suggests Sixers roster is mostly set, bigger moves on hold until playoff push
daryl-morey_101520_usat

Development

Penn plans stunning West Philly lab for energy science and technology
Penn Energy One

Illness

Take it from an expert: Dr. Tony Fauci’s hierarchy of safety during COVID-19
Dr. Fauci COVID-19 Vaccine

Eagles

Making sense of Doug Pederson's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad press conference
Doug-Pederson_112320_usat

Holiday

Give a gift from a Philadelphia small business this holiday season
Gifts to buy from local businesses

Holiday

Old City getting in holiday spirit with decorated window displays, shopping deals
Old City Holiday Window Contest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved