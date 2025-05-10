Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 27 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 3: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 4: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 5: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 6: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 7: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 8: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 9: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 10: 4th pick

Best simulation of the day

One lottery victory for the Sixers within today's batch:

The opportunity to select Duke phenom Cooper Flagg in the top spot would offer the Sixers a chance to cement a new franchise cornerstone and also transform their roster and rotation in the short-term.

Worst simulation of the day

The Sixers dropped to No. 7 and lost their pick in four of these simulations, including one where Flagg lands with a team that just won 52 games powered by stellar defense:

The scariest possible Flagg destinations for contenders across the NBA have to be the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 34 12.5% 10.5% 2 30 11.1% 10.5%

3 18 6.6% 10.6%

4 33 12.2% 10.5%

5 9 3.3% 2.2% 6 47 17.4% 19.6% 7 78 28.8% 26.7% 8 20 7.4% 8.7% 9 1 0.3% 0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 171 63.3% 64.0% Lost Pick 99 36.6% 36.0%

