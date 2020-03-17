What are Philly's essential and non-essential businesses during coronavirus restrictions?

Philadelphia joined municipalities across the United States this week in ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The restriction on commercial activity will run at least through March 27, putting business owners and workers in a perilous situation as the city tries to contain the spread of COVID-19.

While much of the focus has been on dining and entertainment venues, city officials have outlined exactly which businesses are considered essential and non-essential.

Essential Retail Businesses

Philadelphians will still be able to access essential goods in the next two weeks. The following businesses can remain open if they choose to:

• Supermarkets and grocery stores

• Big box stores

• Pharmacies

• Discount stores, mini-markets, and non-specialized food stores

• Hardware stores

• Gas stations

• Banks

• Post Offices

• Laundromats and dry cleaners

• Veterinary clinics for domestic pets and pet stores

• News organizations

• Drive-through businesses

• Hotels

• Home/Commercial building repairs

• Bike shops, rideshare (Uber/Lyft) considered essential for transportation

• Daycare centers are considered non-essential, but can remain open with a waiver from the State.

• Food establishments can accept online and phone orders for delivery and pick-up only. Dine-in service will not be allowed for the duration of the restrictions.

Essential Manufacturing/Distribution Businesses

Businesses that also manufacture, distribute or sell any of the following are considered essential and can remain open if they choose to:

• Frozen products

• Non-specialized stores of computers, telecommunications equipment, audio and video consumer electronics, and household appliances

• IT and telecommunication equipment

• Hardware, paint, and flat glass

• Electrical, plumbing and heating material

• Automotive fuel

• Domestic fuel

• Sanitary equipment

• Personal hygiene products

• Medication not requiring medical prescription

• Medical and orthopedic equipment suppliers

• Optics and photography equipment

• Soaps and detergents

Officials also have clarified that construction sites will be considered essential during the period of the restrictions.

Businesses not included in the lists above should refer to the latest guidance from the health commissioner. These include infrastructure and industrial businesses, as well as health care and social services.

A variety of resources and assistance are available to provide relief to businesses during this period.

The city and the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation are working together on a program to support small businesses, including a mix of new grants and zero-interest loans for those that make under $5 million in annual revenue. Help also will be provided with maintaining payroll obligations and preserving jobs impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is asking business owners to complete a brief survey to help the city understand the impact of COVID-19.

Businesses that need help determining if they are considered essential or non-essential are asked to email vbeoc@phila.gov. Business owners who would like to receive information about business relief programs can email business@phila.gov.