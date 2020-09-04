COVID-19 spreads among girls on Chester County cheerleading team, health officials say

Several members of cheerleading team based in Downingtown, Chester County, have tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed dozens to the coronavirus, health officials said.

The team, comprised of girls between the ages of 15 to 17, was exposed after one of its girls was unknowingly exposed to the virus by someone who had tested positive a few days earlier and then that team member attended cheerleading practice, the Chester County Health Department said on Thursday.

Six girls have since tested positive for the virus.

Health officials did not identify the cheerleading team involved or the schools that the members attend. Contact tracing of the members who have tested positive revealed as many as 60 people potentially were exposed to the virus when the team recently attended a private camp at a gymnastics facility, health officials said.

Health officials are still investigating the outbreak and are working to identify anyone that may have been exposed to the virus.