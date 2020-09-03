More News:

September 03, 2020

Amtrak holding ticket sale for Northeast Regional, Acela trains

Travel must be booked before Sept. 30 and at least two weeks in advance

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Amtrak
Amtrak cheap fare Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Amtrak will be reducing its fares by up to 30% for trips booked through Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Tickets must be purchased at least 14 days in advance and the sale ends Sept. 30.

Amtrak riders will be able to save a little cash on trips along the Northeast Corridor.

Travelers can save up to 30% on train tickets for travel planned through Sunday, Dec. 13, on the Northeast Regional and Acela lines, the company said Thursday. The sale runs through Sept. 30, and tickets must be purchased at least 14 days in advance of departure.

The sale only applies to one-way tickets. Traveling between Philadelphia and New York City or between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., will cost $29 each way on the Northeast Regional train and $49 on the Acela. Trips between Philly and Boston will cost $29 on the Northeast Regional trains and $69 on the Acela.

Amtrak is only filling its train to 50% capacity to enforce social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also placed signage at its stations to encourage social distancing in typically-crowded areas, such as waiting rooms, ticket offices, lounge areas, and escalators.

All passengers in stations, on trains and thruway buses are required to wear facial coverings. Amtrak also is doing extra cleaning and an only accepting cashless payments only in stations and on trains.

On Wednesday, Amtrak announced plans to furlough more than 2,000 employees during the coming weeks, Reuters reported. The government-owned corporation was hit hard by the pandemic. Despite Congress granting emergency funding to the company back in April, Amtrak asked for an additional $1.475 billion bailout in May. Ridership and revenue has fallen 95% since the pandemic began, the company said.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Amtrak Philadelphia Boston Tickets Sales Trains Washington D.C.

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Villanova's Jay Wright won't be the next Sixers head coach
Jay-Wright_052220_usat

Septa

SEPTA sets date to phase out paper ticket sales on Regional Rail
SEPTA Paper Tickets

Health News

Trump administration, CDC urge states to be ready for COVID-19 vaccine distribution by Nov. 1
CDC Vaccine November

Opinion

Eytan Shander: The Eagles aren't doing Carson Wentz any favors heading into 2020 season
60922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

2020 Election

Kevin Hart will host 'VOMO: Vote or Miss Out' comedy special on ABC
Kevin Hart vote election

Entertainment

Movie night series includes three-course dinner, '80s and '90s favorites
Movie night series at Logan Hotel

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved