Some insurance companies now covering the cost of coronavirus testing

As coronavirus tests become more available in the U.S., so is information on how to get these tests and how much they will cost, depending on your insurance.

Independence Blue Cross announced Friday that the insurance company will be helping members with the fees for COVID-19 tests. This covers members that are enrolled fully with their insurance plans, under employer-sponsor plans, Medicare Advantage plans, or the Affordable Care Act.

These tests will cover and and waive cost-sharing (such as copays and coinsurance), "when performed at a hospital or an approved laboratory," the insurance company said.

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey will also be covering costs, the largest healthcare provider in New Jersey announced Saturday. AmeriHealth New Jersey said they too will also be helping with test fees.

Initially, the CDC was the "only facility equipped to test for coronavirus, or approve other facilities to do so." CDC-operated facilities are located throughout the country, and there are even a few within the city of Philadelphia itself. Testing first occurred at these facilities exclusively, but not anymore.

Next, the CDC approved state labs in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to administrer COVID-19 tests for free as well. Testing at these labs was also meant to be free for anyone, not just for specific insurance members.

But as the disease has gained momentum in the U.S., the CDC is starting allowing testing at hospitals, and at a cost. Whether you are proactively testing yourself or already coming down with an COVID-looking illness, the tests won't likely be free if you're getting one from a hospital or doctor.

Warning stories of patients ending up with thousands of dollars in fees from testing alone have been a cause for concern. Patients have reported the tests costing them upwards of $3,000 in some cases.

