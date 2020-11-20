More Health:

November 20, 2020

What is positivity rate? An explainer on a frequently-cited coronavirus statistic

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News COVID-19
COVID-19 positivity rate Flickr/Gov. Tom Wolfe Office

Positivity rate refers to the percentage COVID-19 tests that come back positive. Above, a man gets tested at a COVID-19 testing site at the Walmart Supercenter in Elizabethville, Pennsylvania.

There are many statistics that have factored into decisions to tighten or loosen COVID-19 mitigation efforts during the ongoing pandemic. 

Positivity rate has been one of the most common statistics referenced by public health officials as the coronavirus has surged to record levels this fall. Numerous states and cities, including Philadelphia, have cited their positivity rates as they've enacted a new wave of restrictions. 

So what does this mean exactly?

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of all coronavirus tests that have come back positive. It offers a different perspective on transmission than simply looking at daily case totals. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculates positivity rate by dividing the number of positive tests by the number of total tests, and then multiplying that number by 100.

A higher positivity rate means that it doesn't take many tests to come across a positive one. Generally, a lower positivity rate is good, though it's just one piece of the puzzle. 

Dr. Amesh Adaljia, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, used the analogy of hunting crayfish to explain positivity rate to CNN:

"If you were looking in a creek for crayfish, you find them by picking up rocks," Adaljia said. "You don't have to turn over a lot of rocks to find them if the rate is high."

But the positivity rate doesn't reveal the whole picture. That's because not everyone who has COVID-19 has been tested. And many people take multiple tests.

Currently, there is no specific agreement on how positivity rates should guide mitigation strategies.

In New York, anything above a 3% positivity rate forces schools to institute remote learning. In Iowa, 15% is the worrisome number. Still, most infectious diseases experts agree that a 10 to 15% positivity rate or higher is a cause of concern.

Positivity rate, however, is just one of several ways public health officials try to determine how widespread the coronavirus is in their communities. The number of overall cases, hospitalizations and deaths are also weighed carefully.

Philadelphia recorded an 11.7% positivity rate last week – a record high. Other statistics, including tests conducted and daily cases, reached all-time highs too, suggesting increasing rates of transmission. 

Worries over hospital capacity also contributed to the city's decision to tighten COVID-19 restrictions for the remainder of the year.

People who live in areas where these factors point to an increased risk of transmission should follow all mitigation strategies carefully to protect themselves and others, health experts say. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News COVID-19 Philadelphia Illness Statistics Infectious Disease Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What needs do Sixers have left heading into free agency?
dj-augustin_112020_usat

Investigations

More than 200 firearms missing from the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office, report says
Philadelphia-Sheriff-firearms

Prevention

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine develops strong immune response among older adults
AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine.png

Eagles

Eagles vs. Browns: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 11
Eagles_Cowboys_Fletcher_Cox_4_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022027.jpg

Odd News

'Pig couch' featured on viral, fake Craigslist ad turns out to be work of real Philly artist
pig couch craigslist ad

Holiday

Tree lighting ceremony, Deck the Hall light show at City Hall reimagined for 2020
Holiday tree Philadelphia City Hall

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved