More Health:

November 18, 2020

Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccine 'within days'

Final data analysis finds immunization to be highly effective across all ages and racial demographics

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
Pfizer Vaccine FDA Charles Guerin/Abaca/Sipa USA

Pfizer expects to produce 50 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year and another 1.3 billion next year. The drugmaker is ready to seek authorization from the FDA.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 95% effective against the coronavirus, the U.S. drugmaker announced Wednesday morning, providing a bit of hope as the United States appears headed for more lockdowns. 

A final efficacy analysis showed the two-dose vaccine, called BNT162b2, was highly effective 28 days after the first dose and was consistent across all ages, races and ethnicities. The effectiveness for adults over 65 was 94%. 

Pfizer and BioNTech, a German company that helped develop the vaccine, have concluded their Phase 3 clinical trial. The companies said they plan to submit an application for emergency use authorization to the U.S. Food and Drug administration "within days."

The final results marked a slight improvement upon the early data released last week. 

"The study results mark an important step in this historic eight-month journey to bring forward a vaccine capable of helping to end this devastating pandemic," Pfizer CEO Dr. Abert Bourla said in a statement. "We continue to move at the speed of science to compile all the data collected thus far and share with regulators around the world."  

This news comes amid a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases that has prompted many states and cities to enact sweeping new restrictions. Beginning Friday, Philadelphia will ban indoor dining, close some entertainment venues and restrict public gatherings. 

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Mark McClellan said the U.S. likely is experiencing the "last big surge" before a COVID-19 vaccine starts preventing additional cases, CNN reported.

"The months ahead are going to look better than the weeks ahead," McClellan said Tuesday at an event hosted by Duke University. "Won't be past this for still months to come. But it will start getting better by early 2021."

Pfizer and BioNTech also said there were no serious safety concerns uncovered during the clinical trial, noting most adverse events resolved shortly after vaccination. 

The vaccine also appeared to prevent severe COVID-19 cases. Of the 10 participants who developed a severe illness, nine were in the placebo group. The trial enrolled 43,661 people worldwide. 

Overall, there were 170 confirmed coronavirus infections, but the vast majority were from the placebo group. Only eight people who received the vaccine developed COVID-19. 

It remains unclear how long the vaccine provides immunity, or whether booster shots will be needed periodically.

Earlier this month, Moderna released its preliminary findings that showed its COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5%. The company also expects to apply for emergency use authorization later this year. 

If both vaccines are authorized, there could be two vaccines in place by early next year. The vaccines each use messenger RNA technology — a new approach that uses genetic material to trigger immune antibodies and create proteins that ward off infections.

"These vaccines are going to be approved and then rolled out with basically a few months' worth of data," Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told NBC10. "You're not going to do a two-year study to see whether it's effective for two years with more than 200,000 people dying this year" in the U.S.

Pfizer and BioNTech expect to produce 50 million doses this year and up to 1.3 billion in 2021. The vaccine requires a storage temperature of -94 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Moderna's vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator for up to a month or stored for up to six months at -4 degrees. 

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia FDA Pfizer Coronavirus COVID-19 Moderna

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

James Harden trade would likely cost Ben Simmons, and Sixers should pay the price
James-Harden_111220_usat

Transportation

As traffic deaths spike, Philly reveals updated Vision Zero action plan
Vision Zero Philly 2025

Illness

'Breakthrough finding' reveals why certain COVID-19 patients die
COVID-19 breakthrough study

Eagles

Eagles vs. Browns: Five matchups to watch
111720NickChubb

Food & Drink

Esquire gives Philly's Kalaya top spot on 'Best New Restaurants' list
Kalaya Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Philly-area restaurants offering takeout meals for Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving dinner at Urban Farmer

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved