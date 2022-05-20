More Health:

May 20, 2022

COVID-19 cases are spiking, but Philly isn't reinstating a mask mandate

Hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the city over the last three weeks, part of a trend being seen throughout the Northeast

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
COVID Spike Philly VLADIMIR SMIRNOV/Sipa USA

COVID-19 cases are rising across the Philadelphia region, particularly in South Jersey and Montgomery County, but city officials aren't planning to reinstate the mask mandate.

COVID-19 caseloads are rising quickly in the Philadelphia region, but city officials aren't planning to bring back an indoor mask mandate.

Each of the four suburban Philadelphia counties are experiencing high community spread, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. So are Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties in South Jersey. Because transmission in these areas are high, the CDC recommends people wear masks indoors in public. 

Community spread within Philadelphia is considered medium by the CDC. But Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said health officials are concerned about the increasing COVID-19 cases. 

There were 142 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Philadelphia on Thursday – nearly double the total of three weeks ago, city health officials said. The city is averaging 434 new COVID-19 cases per day, the New York Times' COVID-19 tracker reports.

Bettigole said there are no plans for a citywide mask mandate, but she encouraged people to wear them indoors given the increased risk.

"While we are not looking to reinstate a mask mandate at this time, now is the time for Philadelphians to remember that the pandemic is still here and take precautions," she said.

The city's last mask mandate only lasted four days in April. It was walked back following public outcry.

But at least two Montgomery County school districts have decided to reinstate their mask mandates.

Masks are now required when students at the Cheltenham School District and the Lower Merion School District are indoors, 6ABC reports.

The districts made the change based on recommendations from the Montgomery County Department of Public Health, a response to the CDC moving the county's COVID-19 risk rating from medium to high. 

Some school districts in New Jersey reinstated their mask mandates as early as last week. Gov. Phil Murphy is encouraging, but not requiring, schools to do this.

The state is currently faring worse than Pennsylvania when it comes to caseloads.

Burlington County is averaging 57 new daily cases for every 100,000 residents, which is more than twice the rate in Philadelphia, which is averaging 27 new cases per 100,000 residents, the New York Times reports. The rate in Camden and Gloucester counties is about 50 per 100,000. 

The outlook isn't much better in Montgomery County, which is averaging 40 new daily cases for every 100,000 residents. The rates in Delaware, Chester and Bucks counties are all in the 30s.

Similar surges in cases and hospitalizations are happening across the nation. About one-third of Americans live in a county where the COVID-19 risk is currently high. The situation is more intense in the Northeast, where that rate jumps to 40%.

The surge is fueled by a new subvariant descended from omicron. The latest version is called BA.2.12.1. It made up nearly half of the nation's cases last week, which is up from 39% from the week prior.

Aside from masking, Bettigole also recommended people get vaccinated and boosted. City residents can find out more about getting inoculated and learn how to make an appointment on the city's website.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia South Jersey Hospitals Burlington County Public Health Montgomery County Coronavirus Testing Camden County Masks Gloucester County Bucks County Delaware County Chester County

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy at Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer
Purchased - Rx in medicine cabinet

Do you have unused medications? Here's what you need to know

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Judge halts PennDOT's controversial bridge tolling plan amid lawsuit
Girard Point Bridge PennDOT

Careers

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Illness

COVID-19 cases are spiking, but Philly isn't reinstating a mask mandate
COVID Spike Philly

Eagles

10 players the Eagles can least afford to lose to injury
Jalen_Hurts_Lane_Johnson_celebrate_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese78.jpg

Food & Drink

Temple University to open new restaurant at former Draught Horse Pub & Grill location
The Peabody Temple University

Arts & Culture

Pop-up market at the Bourse in Old City to feature weekly rotation of artists, vendors
Art Star Pop Up Market.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved