May 19, 2022

South Jersey man fatally stabbed wife at assisted living home in suspected mercy killing, prosecutors say

Dan Mook, 84, allegedly turned the knife on himself at the Mount Laurel facility, but survived his injuries

By Michael Tanenbaum
Mook Mount Laurel Stabbing Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Dan Mook, 84, of Mount Laurel, is charged in the fatal stabbing of his wife, 82-year-old Sharon Mook, on May 15.

A Mount Laurel man has been charged with homicide in the stabbing of his elderly wife at an assisted living facility last Sunday. The incident may have been motivated by an attempt to end the woman's suffering, Burlington County prosecutors said this week.

The stabbing happened just before 7:30 p.m. at a facility where the couple lived on Fernbrooke Lane. 

Dan Mook, 84, allegedly stabbed and slashed 82-year-old Sharon Mook multiple times before turning the knife on himself.

When Mount Laurel police arrived at the scene in the couple's bedroom, Sharon Mook had already died and Dan Mook had multiple self-inflicted wounds. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he remained in stable condition this week, authorities said.

"The preliminary investigation indicated the defendant killed his wife because she was in poor health and he was concerned that she was suffering," Burlington County prosecutors said.

Mook is charged with first-degree murder and related weapons offenses.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and Mount Laurel police.

