Bucks County nursing home managers allegedly failed to report sexual assaults

Two managers of the Landing of Southampton are facing criminal charges because they allegedly failed to report three sexual assaults committed at the Bucks County nursing home last summer.

Ashley Harker, 37, the general manager, and Joy Alfonsi, 47, the director of health and wellness, did not notify law enforcement, protective services or the Pennsylvania Department of Human services, as required by law, after staffers notified them of the incidents, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday.

A male resident with dementia had sexually assaulted three women with dementia who lived in the memory care unit over the course of three days in late July, authorities said.

When workers at the facility notified Harker and Alfonsi about these incidents, the managers allegedly assured staff they would handle the situation and instructed witnesses not to document or report the assaults themselves.

Because they didn't report the first incident immediately, the male resident was allowed to remain in the memory unit without necessary safeguards and commit the other assaults, authorities said.

Harker and Alfonsi each have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, reckless endangerment, criminal conspiracy and failure to report abuse.