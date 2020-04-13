COVID-19 testing sites soon can be located using iPhone's Maps app

People with iPhones soon will be able to find COVID-19 testings sites using their smartphones' Maps app. The data about the testing facilities comes from applications completed by health care providers and compiled by Apple.

In the app, users will be able to see a site's location, the health care provider associated with the site, and the contact information. It will also provide additional information, specific to each testing site, like whether it is a drive-through site or a lab facility; if users need a referral from a doctor; and whether appointments are required.

Each coronavirus testing site will be marked on the map with a red medical icon.

Hospitals, labs, and other health care providers can add testing locations to Apple's database using the tech company's recently launched portal. After completing the application, Apple will verify the provider's information before giving final approval to be included in Maps.



While it is not clear when the feature will officially roll out, Apple said they are trying to add the location sites "as quickly as possible."

