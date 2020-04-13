More Health:

April 13, 2020

COVID-19 testing sites soon can be located using iPhone's Maps app

By Virginia Streva
The iPhone's Maps app soon will allow users to locate COVID-19 testing sites in their areas.

People with iPhones soon will be able to find COVID-19 testings sites using their smartphones' Maps app. The data about the testing facilities comes from applications completed by health care providers and compiled by Apple.

In the app, users will be able to see a site's location, the health care provider associated with the site, and the contact information. It will also provide additional information, specific to each testing site, like whether it is a drive-through site or a lab facility; if users need a referral from a doctor; and whether appointments are required. 

Each coronavirus testing site will be marked on the map with a red medical icon. 

Hospitals, labs, and other health care providers can add testing locations to Apple's database using the tech company's recently launched portal. After completing the application, Apple will verify the provider's information before giving final approval to be included in Maps. 

While it is not clear when the feature will officially roll out, Apple said they are trying to add the location sites "as quickly as possible." 

There are more than 20 testing sites run by hospital systems and private organization across the region

The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Philadelphia as of Monday increased by 427 to 6,810. There were 14 additional deaths for a total of 190 since the coronavirus outbreak began in the region.

In Pennsylvania, 1,366 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, for a total of 24,199 cases statewide. There were 17 additional deaths bringing the state's total to 524. 

New Jersey on Monday reported an additional 3,219 people had tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing its total to 64,854 cases. The also state reported 94 more deaths for a total of 2,443 since the outbreak began.

