June 27, 2022

Crave Montco Month to feature food and drink deals at more than 50 restaurants

The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board is hosting its second annual event from July 1-31

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Crave Montco Month returns to the Philadelphia suburbs for its second year, with more than 50 participating restaurants serving out food and drink deals from July 1-31.

Crave Montco Month is back at more than 50 restaurants in the Philadelphia suburbs, supporting establishments that continue to face challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In its second year, the event runs the entire month of July and features exclusive deals for eat-in customers at restaurants throughout King of Prussia, Lansdale, Pottstown, Ambler and Conshohocken. This year, discounts will also be provided at wineries, craft breweries and distilleries. 

MORE: Museum of the American Revolution to celebrate Fourth of July weekend with naturalization ceremony

"Across Montgomery County during the month of July, our Crave Montco guests will be able to explore so many different types of unique cuisine while also supporting our local economy — a real win-win for everyone," said Mike Bowman, president and CEO of the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board. "Whether you're craving a new flavor or a hometown favorite, there is something for every taste bud. Crave Montco proves you don't have to travel far for the very best dining options."

Crave Montco features family- and dog-friendly restaurants, as well as those with plenty of outdoor seating. Every restaurant has a different deal going, including a percentage off of your total bill, free dessert or drink items, or buy one get one free promotions. 

Participants are able to select their own discount to use. Highlights from each restaurant are listed below.

Grumpy's Handcarved Sandwiches (Pottstown): $2 off large sandwiches 
House of India PA (Collegeville): free dessert 
Black Powder Tavern (Valley Forge): happy hour Monday-Friday 4 to 6 p.m.
Morgan's BBQ (King of Prussia): complimentary candied bacon for the table
Workhouse Brewing Company (King of Prussia): $2 off pint Thursday and Friday 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
TreVi Italian Restaurant and Winery (Glenside): $5 off of $30 or more
Asher's Chocolate Co. (Souderton): $10 off purchases of $20 or more
Broad Street Italian Cuisine (Souderton): Wednesday $10 specialty pizza and draft beer for $17
El Vago Mexican Restaurant (Skippack): 10% off dinner menu, free margaritas on Friday and Saturday
The Village Teahouse (Westpoint): buy one tea meal plan get one half off
The Broad Street Grind (Souderton): $10 flight of drinks
Annamarie's (Royersford): 10% off total bill
Southern Cross (Conshohocken): 10% off food total
Beverly's Pastry Shop (Pottstown): $5 off of $30
Handel's of Royersford (Royersford): 20% off of check 
The full list of restaurants and exclusive deals can be found on the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board's website. There is also a dining guide for those who want to eat their way through Montgomery County. 

"We know the increased costs resulting from inflation combined with soaring gas prices are impacting regional customers," said Bowman. "Value is more important than ever when considering dining out, and Crave Montco couldn't be arriving at a better time this summer." 

In order to claim Crave Montco offers, download the Visit Valley Forge app and catch up with each participating restaurant.

Crave Montco Month

July 1-31, 2022
Times vary | Pay-as-you-go
Montgomery County, PA

