More Health:

June 28, 2019

Public pool-derived fecal parasite illnesses on the rise in U.S.

Cryptosporidiosis, or 'crypto,' results in diarrhea lasting up to three weeks

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Public Pools
crypto public pool parasite Claes Pettersson/Unsplash

Cryptosporidiosis outbreaks are most often tied to public pools and waterparks.

Swimming is one of those (generally) summer-only activities that kids and adults look forward to every year. Since not everyone has their own pool — especially in urban settings like Philadelphia — public pools are the go-to place to cool off.

But public pools carry health risks, including cryptosporidiosis, a diarrheal disease that is on the rise, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report published Friday. There have been nearly 450 outbreaks between 2009 and 2017, resulting in 7,465 cases in 40 states and Puerto Rico.

Crypto is caused by a parasite that results in “profuse, watery diarrhea that can last up to 3 weeks,” the CDC explained, and can lead to malnutrition. The parasite is often spread via fecal-oral transmission.

RELATED READ: Flesh-eating bacteria infections on the rise at beaches

"Crypto" is the number-one cause of outbreaks of diarrhea linked to water and the third-leading cause of diarrhea associated with animal contact in the United States, according to the CDC.

Swallowing contaminated water in pools or water playgrounds account for 35 percent of all crypto cases. Contact with infected cattle and contact with infected persons — often via childcare, account for 15 and 13 percents, respectively.

To prevent future outbreaks, the CDC warns people not swim or attend day care while sick with diarrhea, and avoid swimming for at least two weeks after symptoms cease.

If you think you have cryptosporidiosis, the CDC advises contacting your doctor. For diarrhea whose cause has not been determined, it offers the following advice to help relieve symptoms:

• Drink plenty of fluids to remain well hydrated and avoid dehydration. Serious health problems can occur if the body does not maintain proper fluid levels. For some people, diarrhea can be severe resulting in hospitalization due to dehydration.

• Maintain a well-balanced diet. Doing so may help speed recovery.

• Avoid beverages that contain caffeine, such as tea, coffee, and many soft drinks.

• Avoid alcohol, as it can lead to dehydration.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Public Pools United States Summer CDC Parasites Swimming

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062619CarsonWentz2

Summer

In support of the beach read: 6 best books for summer
0628_Beach read summer

Phillies

Phillies first half season awards: The most and least valuable player, biggest surprise and more
Phillies-mets-walkoff-jay-bruce_062719_USAT

Illness

Public pool-derived fecal parasite illnesses on the rise in U.S.
crypto public pool parasite

Opinion

Camden schools superintendent: Continuing the progress and looking toward the future
Katrina McCombs Camden Superintendent 04192019

Entertainment

Rob McElhenney and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' cast are taking over Dunder Mifflin from 'The Office'
0628_Always Sunny at Dunder Mifflin

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved